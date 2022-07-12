Winnow Named as Finalist in 2022 Wealth Management "Wealthies" Industry Awards

Winnow's automated regulatory compliance management platform gains recognition in two compliance-related categories.

ANAHEIM, Calif., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Winnow Solutions (Winnow®), the database-driven, RegTech platform that provides subscribers with tailored state law compliance management, has been named a finalist for the Wealth Management Industry Awards (Wealthies) in two categories: Compliance/Law Firms and Technology Providers: Compliance.

According to the award organizers, nearly 1,000 submissions were received this year, with only 225 companies selected as Finalists in one or more of the company, organization, and individual awards categories. This nomination also marks Winnow's first submission to be included in the Wealth Management Awards.

"Winnow is incredibly proud to be nominated as a best-in-class compliance solution in the 2022 Wealth Management Industry Awards," said Chris Hilliard, Chief Operating Officer and Founding Member of Winnow Solutions, LLC. "Winnow's automated regulatory change management platform takes the guesswork out of compliance by instantaneously identifying requirements applicable to specific institution types, products, and where those products are offered. We take great pride in providing our customers with a cost-effective solution to managing their compliance efforts across all 50 states and Washington D.C."

This nomination continues Winnow's streak of being recognized as a rising star in the compliance and RegTech sectors. In May, Winnow announced a partnership with Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) to provide active members with a discounted subscription rate for its extensive database of state law compliance regulations. Furthermore, earlier this year Winnow was named a finalist in the 2022 Banking Tech USA Awards in the COVID-19 Response category for its work on their COVID-19 Regulatory Tracker.

