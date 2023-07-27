Winnow Named as Finalist in 2023 Finovate Awards

News provided by

Winnow Solutions, LLC

27 Jul, 2023, 08:44 ET

Winnow's innovative, time-saving approach to compliance gained recognition as a top emerging Fintech company.

ANAHEIM , Calif., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Winnow Solutions (Winnow®), a leading provider of automated state and federal regulatory compliance, has been named a 2023 Finovate Awards finalist in the Top Emerging Fintech Company category. Winners will be announced through digital channels during FinovateFall in September. See the shortlist here.

Finovate Awards Finalist - Winnow - Top Emerging FinTech Company

"We're incredibly proud to be recognized as a top emerging FinTech company at the 2023 Finovate Awards. We wish luck to all the nominees and congratulate them on their accomplishments," said Chris Hilliard, Chief Operating Officer and Founding Member of Winnow Solutions, LLC. "We're honored to serve a growing roster of emerging and established Fintechs, banks, and credit unions. We will continue focusing on adding value for our customers, such as our recent expansions for federal and nationwide banking coverage."

Earlier this year, Winnow was named a finalist in the Banking Tech Awards USA for the 2nd consecutive year and Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law.

About Winnow

Winnow Solutions, LLC is the developer of Winnow ®, a database-driven, RegTech platform that provides subscribers with accurate topic-driven surveys and automated compliance change management. Winnow catalogs over 58,000 individual state and federal law requirements maintained by an experienced team of attorneys and professionals. Winnow subscribers build highly tailored compliance surveys unique to their business type, licensing, financial products, and jurisdictions. For more information, visit www.winnow.law or call 1-888-488-6797. Winnow Solutions, LLC is a subsidiary of Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP, a global law firm focused on serving the technology & innovation, finance, and energy & infrastructure sectors.

Media contact:
Barton Welt
[email protected]
(888) 488-6797

