Winnow Named Finalist in 2023 Banking Tech USA Awards for 2nd Consecutive Year

Winnow's recent developments gained recognition in two distinct compliance and technology-focused categories.

ANAHEIM, Calif., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Winnow Solutions (Winnow®), a leading provider of automated state and federal regulatory compliance, has been named a finalist for the 2nd consecutive year in the FinTech Futures Banking Tech Awards USA. Winnow received nominations in two categories: AML & Compliance Tech of the Future and FinTech Start-up of the Year.

2023 is the second year for these prestigious awards, which recognize outstanding achievements in the banking and fintech industry across the United States. Winners will be announced at a ceremony in New York on June 1, 2023. You can view the list of finalists here .

"Winnow is extremely honored to be nominated as an innovative compliance platform in the Banking Tech Awards USA for a second consecutive year. This recognition is a testament to our entire team's hard work and dedication," said Chris Hilliard, Chief Operating Officer and Founding Member of Winnow Solutions, LLC. "We're incredibly proud of the dynamic compliance management platform we've developed and Winnow's impact on the lending and banking industries. We're grateful for this recognition of our recent accomplishments, including launching our federal and banking-focused coverage, and will continue to push to provide the most innovative and impactful products possible."

In addition to this latest honor, Winnow was recently named a finalist in the 2023 Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law and 2022 Wealth Management Industry Awards.

About Winnow

Winnow Solutions, LLC is the developer of Winnow ®, a database-driven, RegTech platform that provides subscribers with accurate topic-driven surveys and automated compliance change management. Winnow catalogs over 57,000 individual state and federal law requirements maintained by an experienced team of attorneys and professionals. Winnow subscribers build highly tailored compliance surveys unique to their business type, licensing, financial products, and jurisdictions. For more information, visit www.winnow.law or call 1-888-488-6797.

