Winnow Named "Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards" Finalist 2nd Year in a Row

Winnow Solutions, LLC

12 Dec, 2023, 08:44 ET

The innovative compliance research and change management platform gained recognition in two separate categories.

ANAHEIM, Calif., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Winnow Solutions, LLC, the award-winning compliance and automated change management provider, has been named a finalist in the "Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards 2024." The company gained acknowledgments in the "Regulatory, Governance and Compliance Technology" and "Data Privacy & CyberSecurity" categories. The awards recognize innovation in the legal technology sector and spotlight those working on game-changing projects and initiatives in the US.

Winnow's nomination continues a steady streak of wins and nominations in various awards celebrating excellence in the FinTech, legal, and RegTech sectors. This is the second consecutive year Winnow has been nominated for these awards. Previously, Winnow has received recognition at the Banking Tech Awards USA, Finovate Awards, and Wealth & Finance International Awards.

"Winnow is honored and humbled to be named a finalist for the second year at the Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards," said Chris Hilliard, COO and Founding Member of Winnow. "We're proud to receive recognition for our innovative product development approach and providing exceptional value to our customers."

In addition to attending the awards ceremony, Winnow will be present at booth #3301 at the Legalweek conference and has a sponsored panel. Chris Hilliard will join Katy Ryan and Susanna Sedrak, Partners at Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe, and Tim Lange, CEO of APPROVED Licensing, to discuss "Regulatory Innovation (and Modernization?): Staying Ahead in Financial Services Compliance and Licensing."

The winners of the "Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards 2024" will be announced at a special awards ceremony on Monday, January 29, 2024. The ceremony takes place during the Legalweek conference in New York.

About Winnow

Winnow Solutions, LLC is the developer of Winnow ®, a database-driven RegTech platform that provides subscribers with accurate topic-driven surveys and automated compliance change management. Winnow catalogs over 60,000 individual state and federal law requirements maintained by an experienced team of attorneys and professionals. For more information, visit www.winnow.law.

Media Contact:
Barton Welt
(888) 488-6797
[email protected]

SOURCE Winnow Solutions, LLC

