Winnow Set to Demo at FinovateFall 2024

The upcoming presentation marks the company's second Finovate appearance this year.

ANAHEIM, Calif., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Winnow, a leader in custom compliance management solutions, is excited to announce that it will demo its newest product, Winnow AI, at the upcoming FinovateFall conference. The demo marks Winnow's second invitation to present at a Finovate event this year, highlighting the company's continued innovation and commitment to streamlining compliance and regulatory change management.

Winnow Demoing at FinovateFall

"We are thrilled to have Winnow demo at Finovate for the second time this year. Their innovative approach to compliance continues to impress, and we are excited to see the demo of their latest product, Winnow AI," said Greg Palmer, VP of Strategy at Finovate. "Winnow's commitment to leveraging advanced technology to simplify the complex world of regulatory compliance is exactly the kind of forward-thinking solution that aligns with the spirit of Finovate."

Winnow AI enhances compliance management by utilizing artificial intelligence to provide lightning-fast answers to common legal questions. Responses are backed by Winnow's database of over 60,000 state and federal requirements, which a team of research attorneys has reviewed for clarity and accuracy.

"We are honored to showcase Winnow AI at our second Finovate event this year. Our team has worked tirelessly to develop a solution that not only meets the needs of today's businesses but also anticipates the challenges of tomorrow," said Chris Hilliard, CEO of Winnow. "We believe that Winnow AI will set a new standard in compliance management, and we are eager to have another opportunity to demonstrate its capabilities to the Finovate audience."

FinovateFall 2024 will occur September 9-11 in New York. Attendees can see live demos, network with industry leaders, and explore the latest advancements in financial and compliance technologies. Winnow previously demoed at FinovateSpring in May 2024.

About Winnow

Winnow Solutions, LLC is the developer of Winnow ®, a database-driven RegTech platform that provides subscribers with accurate topic-driven surveys and automated compliance change management. Winnow catalogs over 60,000 individual state and federal law requirements maintained by an experienced team of attorneys and professionals. Winnow delivers compliance solutions for mortgage, auto financing, credit cards, banking, privacy, cybersecurity, and more. Its recent Winnow AI addition provides lightning-fast answers to basic legal questions that leverage the attorney-reviewed content already in Winnow. For more information, visit www.winnow.law or call 1-888-488-6797.

About Finovate

Finovate is a research and events firm focused on innovation in financial and banking technology. Its team runs the Finovate conference series and authors the popular Finovate blog. Finovate is the only conference series focused exclusively on showcasing the best and most innovative new financial and banking technologies. Finovate conferences consistently attract large, high-impact audiences of senior financial and banking executives, venture capitalists, press, industry analysts, bloggers, regulators and entrepreneurs. For more information visit www.finovate.com.

