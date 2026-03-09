Winnow to Showcase New Legal AI Capabilities at FinovateSpring 2026

Company returns to demo stage for third consecutive year to showcase redesigned AI platform.

ANAHEIM, Calif., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Winnow, the award-winning compliance platform transforming how financial institutions manage regulatory change, announced it will return to FinovateSpring 2026 for the third consecutive year to showcase its newly redesigned legal AI platform.

During the demo, Winnow will unveil a major evolution of its product, highlighting powerful new AI-driven tools designed to help banks, fintechs, and compliance teams interpret regulatory changes faster, reduce legal analysis time, and stay ahead of evolving requirements.

Winnow selected to demo at FinovateSpring

"Our mission has always been to eliminate the friction in regulatory change management," said Chris Hilliard, CEO at Winnow. "This year's Finovate demo will showcase how our completely reimagined AI capabilities help compliance and legal teams move from manual interpretation to intelligent automation, giving them the clarity and speed they need in an increasingly complex regulatory environment."

FinovateSpring is one of the financial services industry's premier innovation showcases, bringing together leading fintech companies, financial institutions, and investors to explore the future of financial technology. Winnow's presentation will focus on how its next-generation legal AI enhances regulatory intelligence by delivering clearer legal insights, deeper context, and faster compliance decision-making.

"Finovate is about showcasing technologies that are reshaping financial services, and we're excited to welcome Winnow back to the stage this year," said Greg Palmer, VP and Director of Fintech Strategy at Finovate. "As regulatory complexity continues to grow, solutions that help institutions interpret and operationalize legal change are more important than ever. Winnow's latest advancements in legal AI demonstrate exactly the kind of innovation our audience comes to Finovate to see."

FinovateSpring 2026 will take place May 5-7 in San Diego, California, where Winnow will present alongside some of the most innovative fintech companies in the industry.

To learn more about Winnow or request a meeting during FinovateSpring, visit www.winnow.law.

About Winnow

Winnow Solutions, LLC provides regulatory compliance solutions for legal and financial services organizations by integrating modern AI technologies with practical compliance tools. Winnow maintains a comprehensive body of attorney-reviewed state and federal regulatory requirements, enabling organizations to navigate complex legal obligations across mortgage, auto finance, credit cards, banking, privacy, cybersecurity, and other regulated areas.

Winnow's approach to regulatory technology is widely recognized. In 2025, Winnow was awarded Top Emerging Fintech Company (Finovate Awards), Tech Team of the Year (Banking Tech Awards USA), and was named to the ESGFintech100 list.

