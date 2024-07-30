Winnow Wins at Fintech Awards, PAN Finance; Gets 3 Finovate Awards Nominations

Recent honors build on already substantial awards showing in 2024

ANAHEIM, Calif., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Winnow, a leading compliance and automated regulatory change management technology provider, is proud to announce its recent recognition in the fintech industry. Winnow has received prestigious awards from Wealth & Finance International and PAN Finance and has been nominated for three Finovate Awards.

Finovate Awards

Winnow is honored to be a finalist in three categories at the upcoming Finovate Awards, with winners set to be announced on September 10th at FinovateFall. The nominations include:

Best RegTech Solution - Winnow

- Winnow Most Impactful AI-Based Solution - Winnow AI

- Winnow AI Executive of the Year - Chris Hilliard , CEO

This marks the second consecutive year that Winnow has been nominated for these awards, and it is the first time CEO Chris Hilliard has been considered for an individual Finovate award.

Fintech Awards - Wealth & Finance International

Winnow has been named the winner in two categories at the Fintech Awards by Wealth & Finance International:

Most Innovative RegTech Platform 2024 ( North America ) - Winnow

- Winnow Most Advanced LLM/NLP LegalTech Solutions 2024 - Winnow AI

This is the second consecutive win for Winnow at these awards. Winnow previously won for Most Innovative RegTech Platform (North America) in 2023.

Pan Finance Awards

PAN Finance also awarded Winnow the Banking Compliance Solutions Provider of the Year (USA 2024). 2024 is the first year Winnow has won these awards.

In addition to these recent honors, Winnow won at Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards 2024 in the Regulatory, Governance, and Compliance Technology category and was named to the HousingWire Tech100 Mortgage winners list. FinTech Futures named Winnow a finalist in the 2024 Banking Tech Awards USA as a FinTech Start-up of the Year.

About Winnow

Winnow Solutions, LLC is the developer of Winnow ®, a database-driven RegTech platform that provides subscribers with accurate topic-driven surveys and automated compliance change management. Winnow catalogs over 60,000 individual state and federal law requirements maintained by an experienced team of attorneys and professionals.

Winnow delivers compliance solutions for mortgage, auto financing, credit cards, banking, privacy, cybersecurity, and more. Its recent Winnow AI addition provides lightning-fast answers to basic legal questions that leverage the attorney-reviewed content already in Winnow. For more information, visit www.winnow.law or call 1-888-488-6797.

About the Finovate Awards

The Finovate Awards recognize the companies driving fintech innovation forward and the individuals bringing new ideas to life. The awards highlight the most impactful initiatives and the best and brightest in the industry.

About Wealth & Finance International

Wealth & Finance International is a publication dedicated to providing fund managers and institutional and private investors worldwide with the latest industry news in traditional and alternative investment sectors.

About PAN Finance

PAN Finance is an international platform dedicated to providing comprehensive financial sector coverage. The PAN Finance Awards aim to recognize excellence, innovation, and leadership in the global financial community.

Media Contact:

Bart Welt

(888) 488-6797

[email protected]

SOURCE Winnow Solutions, LLC