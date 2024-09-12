Winnow Wins "Best RegTech Solution" at FinovateFall 2024

Latest Milestone Highlights Winnow's Industry Leadership in Compliance Technology

ANAHEIM, Calif., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Winnow, a leader in regulatory compliance management solutions, is proud to announce that it has been awarded "Best RegTech Solution" at the 2024 Finovate Awards. This latest honor builds upon Winnow's 2024 awards momentum, including recognition from the Legalweek Awards, HousingWire Tech100 Mortgage, Banking Tech Awards USA, and more.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized as the 'Best RegTech Solution' at the Finovate Awards," said Chris Hilliard, CEO of Winnow. "This award validates our commitment to delivering groundbreaking technology that empowers organizations to navigate the complexities of compliance with ease and confidence."

The win follows Winnow's successful demo of its compliance platform at FinnovateFall. Winnow's platform enables customers to build highly tailored compliance surveys unique to their business type, licensing, financial products, and jurisdictions. Winnow also showed off its recent AI-powered legal search product that provides fast and accurate answers to legal and compliance questions powered by over 80,000 attorney-reviewed regulatory requirements.

FinnovateFall 2024 marks Winnow's second nomination at the Finovate Awards and its second time being selected to demo at a Finovate event. Winnow was also a finalist in the "Most Impactful AI-Based Solution" category for Winnow AI, and Winnow CEO Chris Hilliard was nominated in the "Executive of the Year" category.

About Winnow

Winnow Solutions, LLC is the developer of Winnow ®, a database-driven RegTech platform that provides subscribers with accurate topic-driven surveys and automated compliance change management. Winnow catalogs over 80,000 individual state and federal law requirements maintained by an experienced team of attorneys and professionals. Winnow delivers compliance solutions for mortgage, auto financing, credit cards, banking, privacy, cybersecurity, and more. Its recent Winnow AI addition provides lightning-fast answers to basic legal questions that leverage the attorney-reviewed content already in Winnow. For more information, visit www.winnow.law or call 1-888-488-6797.

About Finovate

Finovate is a research and events firm focused on innovation in financial and banking technology. Its team runs the Finovate conference series and authors the popular Finovate blog. Finovate is the only conference series focused exclusively on showcasing the best and most innovative new financial and banking technologies. Finovate conferences consistently attract large, high-impact audiences of senior financial and banking executives, venture capitalists, press, industry analysts, bloggers, regulators and entrepreneurs. For more information visit www.finovate.com.

