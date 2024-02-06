Winnow Wins Big at Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards 2024

Winnow Solutions, LLC Honored with Win in "Regulatory, Governance, and Compliance Technology" Category

ANAHEIM, Calif., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Winnow Solutions, LLC, the award-winning provider of legal compliance technology solutions, is proud to announce that it won in the Regulatory, Governance, and Compliance Technology (Providers) category at the Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards 2024. It is the company's first win at these awards.

Legalweek Award Trophy at the Winnow Booth
This prestigious award recognizes Winnow Solutions, LLC for its outstanding contributions and innovations in legal technology, particularly its automated compliance and regulatory change management platform. The win is a testament to the company's commitment to excellence and continuous efforts to provide cutting-edge solutions that simplify and enhance legal processes for its clients.

"We are incredibly honored to receive this award and be recognized among the top players in legal technology," said Chris Hilliard, COO and a Founding Member of Winnow Solutions, LLC. "This award reflects our team's hard work, dedication, and innovation in developing technology solutions that meet the evolving needs of the legal industry. It validates our efforts in making a significant impact in the areas of regulatory, governance, and compliance."

The Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards is an annual event that honors law firms, legal departments, individuals, and technology providers who show excellence in legal technology. Winning this award places Winnow Solutions, LLC at the forefront of the industry, showcasing its role as a pioneer in legal tech innovations.

Orrick, Winnow's parent company, also took home a win for Tech-Enabled Transactional Practice of the Year for innovation in reimagining the M&A process. Orrick's MAPE 2.0 approach includes interconnected tech tools, new legal roles, workflows and process changes to help M&A teams execute more efficiently, prioritize strategic issues and set up a successful post-acquisition integration.

In addition to its win, Winnow announced a new groundbreaking Winnow AI technology at Legalweek to much excitement. The innovative AI-Powered Legal Search Assistant provides practical answers to common legal questions. The product is currently in closed beta, but you can learn more at www.winnow.law/ai.

About Orrick:
Orrick is a global law firm focused on serving the technology & innovation, energy & infrastructure and finance sectors. Founded more than 150 years ago in San Francisco, Orrick today has offices in 25+ markets worldwide. In each of the past eight years, Financial Times has named the firm among the top 3 most innovative law firms and recognized Orrick as No. 1 Most Digital Law Firm of 2023. Fortune has named Orrick to its list of the 100 Best Companies to Work For eight times. American Lawyer named Orrick a finalist for 2023 National and IP Litigation Departments of the Year.

About Winnow:
Winnow Solutions, LLC is the developer of Winnow ®, a database-driven, RegTech platform that provides subscribers with accurate topic-driven surveys and automated compliance change management. Winnow catalogs over 60,000 individual state and federal law requirements maintained by an experienced team of attorneys and professionals. For more information, visit www.winnow.law.

