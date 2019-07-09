WINT Selects Ripley PR as U.S. Public Relations Agency of Record

NEW YORK, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WINT Water Intelligence, a leader in cutting-edge water management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, has selected global B2B agency Ripley PR as its U.S. PR agency of record to promote awareness of the brand as it expands across the North American market.

"We have a lot of confidence in Ripley PR because their experience and skillset align so well with what our company is offering," said WINT Chief Product and Strategy Officer Yaron Dycian. "Ripley's agency team has delivered great work for their clients in B2B, technology, plumbing, construction and sustainability. We've seen how Ripley PR's strategic media relations have benefitted other companies working in sectors similar to ours, and the success those companies have had convinced us that Ripley is the agency for us as we implement our plans for expansion in the U.S. market in the coming months."

WINT prevents water damage and waste with a water management system that uses advanced artificial intelligence to perform real-time water flow analysis and identify anomalies and leaks at their source. The system sends instant alerts and can automatically shut water off to prevent damage. The WINT solution also delivers detailed analytics, reports, and deep insights, enabling sustainability and facility management teams to reduce consumption and prevent damage. WINT's solution is gaining a great deal of traction among facility management companies, enterprise sustainability officers and insurance companies.

"WINT provides a groundbreaking solution to an issue that creates billions of dollars of losses a year," said Heather Ripley, CEO of Ripley PR. "They're bringing enormous value to the U.S. market, and we want to help make those savings as widely available as possible. Water is our most precious resource, and responsible stewardship of our consumption and supplies becomes more urgent each day. With WINT, sustainability can also translate into massive monetary savings and meaningful social responsibility for key stakeholders."

Ripley PR specializes in construction and B2B technology public relations. The global agency offers strategic communications services for its clients, including crisis management, media relations and social media strategies. The agency's unique combination of strategic business accounting and creative public relations help clients build brand awareness, establish positive reputations and drive increased leads and sales.

For more information visit www.ripleypr.com or call (865) 977-1973.

About WINT

WINT is passionate about helping the world conserve one of its most precious resources, and the company is dedicated to helping businesses prevent the hazards, damage, costs and waste associated with water leaks. Utilizing the power of artificial intelligence, the convenience of high-speed cellular data connections and smart shut-off valves, WINT provides an all-in-one solution for commercial facilities management teams, enterprises and insurance companies, looking to eliminate the fear of plumbing disasters and wasteful water loss. For more information, please visit www.wint.ai, email sales@wint.ai or call 833-333-9468.

About Ripley PR

Ripley PR, Inc. is an elite, global B2B public relations agency specializing in construction, franchising, technology, home services and manufacturing. Offering a full range of strategic communication services, including crisis management, media relations and social media strategies, Ripley PR uses a blend of strategic business accounting and creative public relations branding to tell compelling stories and deliver measurable results. Ripley PR is a partner in IPREX, the $350 million network of communication agencies, with 1,800 staff and 115 offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.ripleypr.com or call 865-977-1973.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

SOURCE Ripley PR

Related Links

http://www.ripleypr.com

