Winter Is Coming; Backroads Responds with a New Multi-Adventure Tour in Argentina's Mendoza Wine Region

Warm-Weather Trips to Latin America Provide Holiday Travelers with Welcome Winter Escapes in Argentina, Belize, Chile, Ecuador, Costa Rica, Peru and More

BERKELEY, Calif., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Backroads, the leader in active travel, today announced the 2023 launch of a new Multi-Adventure Tour in Argentina's Andes, exploring the renowned Mendoza Wine Country region. The itinerary – which includes biking, hiking, wine tasting and luxurious boutique lodging among lush vineyards in the shadow of the snow-covered Andes mountains – is the latest addition to the company's offerings in Argentina's Patagonia, where Backroads has been running trips since 1995. This trip joins the company's long-standing active vacations in Peru's Machu Picchu, Chile's Lake District, Ecuador's Galápagos Islands and Costa Rica's beaches and jungles. Backroads is still accepting bookings for all these popular destinations for the 2022-2023 winter travel season.

Travelers of all abilities and interests will find many ways to actively explore Latin America with Backroads, including Biking, Walking & Hiking, Multi-Adventure and Easygoing "Dolce Tempo" Trips. In addition, families can choose from a full collection of active adventures designed for three distinct age groups: Families with Teens & Kids (best for ages 9+), Families with Older Teens & 20s (one or more kids age 17+) and Families with Adult Kids 20s & Beyond (one or more kids age 20+).

Backroads trips in Latin America include:

Argentina's Patagonia Active Tours

Patagonia Active Tours Patagonia Walking & Hiking Tour



Patagonia Lake District Multi-Adventure Tour



New! Mendoza Wine Country Multi-Adventure Tour

Mendoza Wine Country Multi-Adventure Tour New! Mexico's Baja California Multi-Adventure Tour

Mexico's Baja California Multi-Adventure Tour Belize & Guatemala Multi-Adventure Tour

& Guatemala Multi-Adventure Tour Chile Active Tours

Chilean Lake District Bike Tour



Chilean Lake District Walking & Hiking Tour



Patagonia Fjords Walking & Hiking & Cruise Tour

Colombia Walking & Hiking Tour

Costa Rica Active Tours

Costa Rica Bike Tour



Costa Rica Multi-Adventure Tour



Costa Rica Easygoing Multi-Adventure Tour

Cuba Active Tours

Cuba Bike Tour



Cuba Multi-Adventure Tour

Ecuador Active Tours

Galápagos & Andes Multi-Adventure Tour



Galápagos, Andes & Amazon River Cruise Walking & Hiking Tour



Galápagos Ocean Cruise Multi-Adventure Tour

Peru Active Tours

Peru Multi-Adventure Tour



Peru Easygoing Multi-Adventure Tour



Peru Walking & Hiking Tour



Peru Lodge-to-Lodge Trekking Tour

"Winter in the US means it's summer in much of Latin America and there's no better time to pack your bags and actively explore a region like Mendoza, or plan a trip to Peru, Chile or Ecuador, which are all perennial guest favorites," said Backroads Founder and President Tom Hale. "For folks looking to beat the winter blues and experience a beautiful—and warmer—part of the world this holiday season, there's a Backroads adventure that will fit the bill for every traveler."

This year is shaping up to be Backroads' biggest ever and early bookings for 2023 are very strong. To book a trip or for more information, visit backroads.com.

About Backroads

Backroads was founded in 1979 by Tom Hale and has been a leading innovator in active and adventure travel for over 40 years. Guests join Backroads to bike, paddle and so much more on active adventures expertly planned to highlight the unique character of the destination. The company offers Bike tours, Walking & Hiking trips and Multi-Adventure, small luxury-ship Active Ocean & River Cruises, easygoing Dolce Tempo, Private Trips and Family Trips designed for three distinct age groups: Families with Teens & Kids (best for ages 9+), Families with Older Teens & 20s (one or more kids age 17+) and Families with Adult Kids 20s & Beyond (one or more kids age 20+). Repeat guests and referrals from past guests make up many of the travelers that Backroads hosts each year in hundreds of locations across the globe. For more information, please visit backroads.com or call 800-462-2848.

