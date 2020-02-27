Winter Olympic Games Spark Lively Competition at Watercrest Newnan

Watercrest's unique approach to healthy aging focuses on individuals achieving personal wholeness through participation in programs aligned with the seven facets of wholeness: Get Active, Be Curious, Get Connected, Be Uplifted, Get Creative, Be Social, and Be Adventurous .

The resident competitors in the Watercrest Newnan Winter Olympic Games joyfully participated in figure skating, ski, Olympic toss, hockey, snowball fight, and trivia games, while the associates enjoyed a sledding competition. Special guests from Brightmoor hospice served as judges and brought special treats for the event.

"As a newly-opened Watercrest community, these unique and purposeful events are a fantastic way to bond with our residents, family members, and associates," says Leisa Cawthon, Executive Director of Watercrest Newnan. "We received outstanding feedback as our residents loved experiencing the competition and traditions around the Olympic Games."

The Live Exhilarated™ program was created specifically for Watercrest Senior Living by Hollie Kemp, a nationally recognized award-winning dementia and memory care specialist. Kemp recently launched the program at Watercrest St. Lucie West, focusing on the active pursuit of 'personal wholeness' for each resident. The Live Exhilarated™ program includes thoughtfully planned, multi-part programs inspired by individual resident's passions and interests which align with the seven facets of wholeness.

Watercrest Newnan is a 107-unit signature Watercrest product offering 75 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with premium accommodations, resort-style amenities, and world-class care. Residents enjoy pampering in elegant Spa W, savor private label Watercrest wines at the wine bistro, and relish the flavors of locally grown, seasonal ingredients and organic fare whether dining outdoors, bistro-style, or in the chef's private dining room. Watercrest Newnan is ideally situated on nine picturesque acres at 285 Summerlin Boulevard in Newnan, Georgia, southwest of Atlanta. For more information, contact the community at 770-637-2207.

In 2012, Watercrest principals Marc Vorkapich, CEO and Joan Williams, CFO founded Watercrest to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

