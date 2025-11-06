Winter, Reimagined: Oceania Cruises® to Sail its First-Ever Full Winter Season in the Mediterranean

The collection of 17 sailings in winter 2027-28 is ideal for travelers seeking a more thoughtful way to experience Europe's greatest destinations through a new seasonal lens. Travelers are invited to delve into the cooler atmosphere that the Mediterranean unveils in winter, allowing for the unhurried discovery of hidden corners of cobbled cities, quiet museums and candlelit cafés that come alive with local charm during the winter season.

Ranging from 9 to 26 days, these journeys offer the chance to enjoy crisp air, fresh skies and festive delights. Shop artisan and Christmas markets in Rome's world-renowned Piazza Navona, wander the evocative bazaars of Turkey and Morocco or take in the heady spices of North African souks. As cool spritzes and tangy tapas give way to hearty stews and warming mulled wine, these journeys invite guests to broaden their palate and perspective.

Spanning from Barcelona in the western Mediterranean to the cultural crossroads of Istanbul in the east, Oceania Cruises presents a tapestry of destinations steeped in history and character. In Montenegro's Bay of Kotor, dramatic limestone cliffs embrace the medieval old town, inviting leisurely strolls through its winding, cobbled streets. Meanwhile, Cagliari, Sardinia, offers year-round coastal charm, where guests can wander cooler sun-kissed beaches.

"Winter sailings in the Mediterranean have a completely different pace and atmosphere to those in the summer months," said Jason Montague, chief luxury officer of Oceania Cruises. "We are so excited to offer our well-traveled and curious guests these opportunities to explore this perennially popular region, affording them countless opportunities to linger longer with extended days in port and overnight stays to savor the season's rich flavors and traditions."

While on board, guests can engage in an array of enriching activities designed to augment skills and inspire new passions – from hands-on cooking classes at the state-of-the-art Culinary Center to relaxing art workshops in the Artist Loft. In addition, the LYNC Digital Center offers a full program of classes to enhance digital knowledge, such as how to capture the best shots on your mobile phone.

Highlighted 2027-28 Winter Voyages aboard Oceania Allura:

Trieste to Barcelona: 10 days, departing November 7, 2027. Embark on a ten-day Mediterranean escape exploring captivating ports and lesser-trodden paths. Discover Slovenia's charming coastal town of Koper, then sail south to Dubrovnik, Croatia's storied "Pearl of the Adriatic." Travelers can explore the idyllic Greek Isles, legendary Athens, and revel in the dramatic backdrop of Mount Etna, Catania – all before sea-bound serenity leads to the final port of Barcelona.

Barcelona to Rome: 14 days, departing December 20, 2027. This two-week voyage zigzags from southern Spain to the vibrant north coast of Africa, across to Sicily and then mainland Italy. Guests can explore perfectly preserved 100-year-old wine cellars in Valencia and the laid-back, old-school glamour of Casablanca, followed by Tangier on Christmas Day. Enjoy festive and artisan markets dotted throughout the ports during this holiday season sailing.

Istanbul to Rome: 9 days, departing February 19, 2028. The sailing begins with an overnight stay in fascinating Istanbul, giving travelers the opportunity to fully explore this world-famous historic city before heading to Greek ports including Volos. Katakolon offers a coastal interlude and access to the legendary ruins of Olympia. From there, the journey ventures westward, tracing the Italian coastline towards the Eternal City, Rome.

Full List of 2027-28 Winter Voyages aboard Oceania Allura:

About Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises® is the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused luxury cruise line. The line's eight small, luxurious ships carry a maximum of 1,250 guests and feature The Finest Cuisine at Sea® and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly curated travel experiences are available aboard the designer-inspired, small ships, which call on more than 600 marquee and boutique ports in more than 100 countries on seven continents, on voyages that range from seven to more than 200 days. Oceania Cruises® has four Sonata Class ships on order scheduled for delivery in 2027, 2029, 2032, and 2035. Oceania Cruises® is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH). To learn more, visit www.nclhltd.com.

SOURCE Oceania Cruises