Winter Swimming Pool Covers Market size is set to grow by USD 112.21 million from 2022 to 2027, Increasing number of swimming pools boosts the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The global winter swimming pool covers market size is estimated to grow by USD 112.21 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.16% during the forecast period. North America is estimated to account for 53% of the global market growth. Factors such as efforts to eliminate energy costs, the need to maintain water temperature, the growing number of swimming pools, and the increasing number of sports events drive market growth in the region. For instance, according to Pool and Hot Tub Alliance, more than 10.5 million pools are present in the US. Hectic lifestyles, unhealthy eating habits, and a rise in the prevalence of obesity are fueling the demand for fitness activities such as swimming. Furthermore, maintaining ambient temperature is important for swimming pool owners. Thus, the demand for winter swimming pool covers is expected to grow in North America during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Winter Swimming Pool Covers Market 2023-2027

Winter Swimming Pool Covers Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (residential and commercial), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the residential segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. The major revenue contributors for the European market include the UK and France . This is a result of the fact that swimming pools in these countries require covers to maintain temperature. Hence, the increasing standards of living and per capita incomes of people are expected to fuel the demand for winter swimming pool covers during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise historic data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Winter Swimming Pool Covers Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increasing number of swimming pools notably drives the market growth.

Due to factors such as rising disposable income, rapid urbanization, and increasing tourism, the number of swimming pools has been increasing worldwide in recent years.

For instance, there are 10.7 million swimming pools in the US, according to the Pool and Hot Tub Alliance, and out of these, 10.4 million are residential pools.

Furthermore, one pool is available for approximately 31 citizens in the country. There are 130 million households in the US, and 8% of the population has swimming pools.

Hence, the increasing number of swimming pools is expected to fuel the growth of the global winter swimming pool cover market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The growing demand for bio-based pool covers is an emerging trend in the market during the forecast period.

These pool covers are made from renewable and sustainable materials, including plant-based plastics, petroleum-based plastics, and biodegradable materials, and thus, they are eco-friendly. For instance, Heatsavr is a bio-based pool cover.

Furthermore, homeowners are becoming more aware of their environmental impact, which is increasing the demand for products that are made from sustainable materials, such as bio-based pool covers.

Some of these pool covers are biodegradable and break down naturally over time without leaving behind harmful pollutants, which can help reduce waste and minimize the impact on the environment.

Hence, with the rise in demand for eco-friendly products, the market is expected to grow further during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Environmental hazards associated with plastic production are challenges that may impede market growth.

Generally, swimming pool covers are made from polymers such as polyethylene, polypropylene, or vinyl.

Plastic has become an important and adaptable material due to its wide range of characteristics and applications, over the last 60 years.

Initially, plastic was considered harmless and inert, but due to several years of disposal of plastic in landfills and as garbage, various environment-related issues have occurred.

Hence, such challenges hinder market growth during the forecast period.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021), and forecast period(2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Winter Swimming Pool Covers Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the winter swimming pool covers market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the winter swimming pool covers market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the winter swimming pool covers market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of winter swimming pool covers market vendors

Related Reports:

The swimming pool cover market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 534.1 million. This swimming pool cover market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (solar pool covers, thermal pool covers, winter pool covers, automated pool covers, and hidden pool covers), application (outdoor and indoor), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).The increasing number of swimming pools is notably driving the market growth.

The automatic swimming pool monitoring systems market size is expected to increase by USD 18.78 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.77%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers automatic swimming pool monitoring systems market segmentations by distribution channel (offline and online), end-user (residential and commercial), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The technological innovation and product line extension leading to product premiumization is notably driving the automatic swimming pool monitoring systems market growth.

Winter Swimming Pool Covers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.16% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 112.21 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.79 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 53% Key countries US, Canada, France, Spain, and Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aqua Lines d.o.o., Blue Wave Products Inc., BWT Holding GmbH, CF Group France DEL SAS, Elite Pools Spas and Hardscapes, Favaretti srl, FLUIDRA SA, GEMAS AS, grando GmbH, Latham Pool Products Inc., Lux pools, Meyco Products Inc., Ocea Automatic Pool Covers, Paramount Pools Ltd., Pool Mate, Robelle Industries Inc., Skordis Hydrodynamics Ltd., SPQ Brands, Swimline, and Technics and Applications Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global winter swimming pool covers market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global winter swimming pool covers market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 58: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 59: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 61: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Spain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Spain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Spain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Spain - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Spain - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 103: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Aqua Lines d.o.o.

Exhibit 111: Aqua Lines d.o.o. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Aqua Lines d.o.o. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Aqua Lines d.o.o. - Key offerings

12.4 Blue Wave Products Inc.

Exhibit 114: Blue Wave Products Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Blue Wave Products Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Blue Wave Products Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 CF Group France DEL SAS

Exhibit 117: CF Group France DEL SAS - Overview



Exhibit 118: CF Group France DEL SAS - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: CF Group France DEL SAS - Key offerings

12.6 Elite Pools Spas and Hardscapes

Exhibit 120: Elite Pools Spas and Hardscapes - Overview



Exhibit 121: Elite Pools Spas and Hardscapes - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Elite Pools Spas and Hardscapes - Key offerings

12.7 Favaretti srl

Exhibit 123: Favaretti srl - Overview



Exhibit 124: Favaretti srl - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Favaretti srl - Key offerings

12.8 FLUIDRA SA

Exhibit 126: FLUIDRA SA - Overview



Exhibit 127: FLUIDRA SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: FLUIDRA SA - Key offerings

12.9 GEMAS AS

Exhibit 129: GEMAS AS - Overview



Exhibit 130: GEMAS AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: GEMAS AS - Key offerings

12.10 grando GmbH

Exhibit 132: grando GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 133: grando GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: grando GmbH - Key offerings

12.11 Latham Pool Products Inc.

Exhibit 135: Latham Pool Products Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Latham Pool Products Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Latham Pool Products Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 Lux pools

Exhibit 138: Lux pools - Overview



Exhibit 139: Lux pools - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Lux pools - Key offerings

12.13 Meyco Products Inc.

Exhibit 141: Meyco Products Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Meyco Products Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Meyco Products Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 Paramount Pools Ltd.

Exhibit 144: Paramount Pools Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Paramount Pools Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Paramount Pools Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 Pool Mate

Exhibit 147: Pool Mate - Overview



Exhibit 148: Pool Mate - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Pool Mate - Key offerings

12.16 Swimline

Exhibit 150: Swimline - Overview



Exhibit 151: Swimline - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Swimline - Key offerings

12.17 Technics and Applications

Exhibit 153: Technics and Applications - Overview



Exhibit 154: Technics and Applications - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Technics and Applications - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 156: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 157: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 158: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 159: Research methodology



Exhibit 160: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 161: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 162: List of abbreviations

