Winter Weather is in the Forecast

Southwest Gas offers resources to help customers prepare

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With cooler temperatures comes increased natural gas usage. Southwest Gas is here to help with billing information, energy efficiency and conservation tips, and a variety of programs designed to help customers better manage their budgets during the upcoming winter months, and year-round.

Understanding Your Natural Gas Bill

Southwest Gas understands that customers may have questions about what to expect with their natural gas bills this winter season. The two primary drivers of changes in your natural gas bills are gas costs and natural gas usage. Gas costs reflect what Southwest Gas pays to secure the natural gas commodity that it delivers to customers' homes and businesses, with no profit to the Company. Gas costs contribute to the cost per therm (the unit of measurement for natural gas usage) that appears on customer bills. While Southwest Gas customers saw increases in their natural gas bills last winter because of higher gas costs, the Company has recently experienced lower gas costs and expects customer bills to be lower this winter compared to last winter.

While gas costs have decreased, customers' gas usage also contributes to their monthly bills. Usage is expected to increase with cooler temperatures ahead, however, there are plenty of ways to manage usage and energy costs while staying warm this winter.

To learn more about how your bills are calculated, visit www.swgas.com/understandbill.

Energy Efficiency & Conservation

Conserving energy when you are able can help reduce your energy costs. Simple efforts like being mindful of thermostat settings, installing weather stripping around doors and windows, turning down water heaters when on vacation, and routinely replacing air filters can all help reduce your winter usage. More tips on how to conserve energy and save money are available at www.swgas.com/savemoney.

A variety of rebates are also available for homeowners and businesses to help save money on the purchase of energy-efficient appliances and equipment. Learn more at www.swgas.com/efficiency.

Payment Options & Assistance Programs

Southwest Gas also reminds customers that payment programs are available to help them better manage their budgets. Customers can sign up for the Equal Payment Plan to enjoy the predictability of having a relatively consistent natural gas bill each month.

The Company also offers assistance programs, including Energy Share, an emergency assistance fund to help qualified customers with financial difficulties, and an Installment Plan for those with outstanding bills.

Southwest Gas representatives are readily available to assist. To discuss options, customers are encouraged to call 877-860-6020 or visit www.swgas.com/assist for more information.

Install a Meter Shelter Before the Freeze

With winter weather comes heavy snow and ice which can damage natural gas meters and associated natural gas piping. Installing a structurally engineered shelter above the natural gas meter to prevent snow and ice accumulation can prevent damage and hazardous leaks. Stay safe by planning now before winter arrives. For snow shelter plans and more information, visit www.swgas.com/safety.

Southwest Gas would like to remind anyone who suspects a natural gas leak, even if they are not a natural gas customer, to leave the area immediately and call 911 and Southwest Gas at 877-860-6020. A natural gas leak can be detected by a distinct sulfur-like odor, similar to rotten eggs, even if it is faint or momentary; an unusual hissing or roaring sound coming from the ground or appliance; or blowing dirt, bubbling water, and discolored plants or grass surrounding a pipeline.

