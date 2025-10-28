Winthrop Wealth Brings On Mercer Asset Management Partners, Expanding Pacific Northwest Presence

BOSTON and BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Winthrop Wealth, an independent registered investment advisor (RIA), announced today that David Mercer, founder of Mercer Asset Management, Inc. in Bellevue, WA, has joined the firm as a wealth advisor. Dave's joining the Firm expands Winthrop Wealth's presence in the Pacific Northwest and offers continuity for Mercer Asset Management clients, who we believe will now benefit from expanded capabilities, resources, and long-term support.

Dave will be joining Keel Financial Partners, a Pacific Northwest–based advisory team operating under the Winthrop Wealth umbrella. Keel joined Winthrop Wealth in 2022, bringing with them their long-standing clients and a commitment to delivering holistic financial planning and investment advisory services. With offices in Bellevue and Bellingham, Washington, the Keel team serves high net worth families and individuals across the country.

"For me, it's first and foremost about the people," said Dave Mercer, founder of Mercer Asset Management. "Everyone I've engaged with at Winthrop Wealth over the past several months has been insightful, proactive, and highly professional. Their ability to listen closely, ask the right questions, and recommend the best strategies deeply aligns with the way I've served my clients throughout my career. I am very excited about this transition for both me and all of our clients."

Dave will remain closely involved with each client throughout the transition.

"My goal is to preserve the trusted relationships we've built while introducing the expanded capabilities and multi-generational leadership that Winthrop Wealth and Keel Financial Partners bring through their Bellevue office," he added.

"Dave partnering with Winthrop Wealth is a powerful strategic fit," said Max Winthrop, CEO of Winthrop Wealth. "His practice reflects the same philosophy that defines our firm: to be all things to a select few. By combining Dave's decades of trusted client relationships with our infrastructure, continuity, and values-driven culture, we believe we can deliver both stability and enhanced capabilities for clients."

Lucas Winthrop, COO, emphasized the client-first approach: "Together with Dave, we've built a transition framework that continues the legacy of Mercer Asset Management while integrating our Total Net Worth Approach, robust technology, and dedicated support teams. Clients will continue receiving the same high-touch guidance—with the added confidence of a multi-generational, institutional-quality platform behind them."

About Winthrop Wealth

Winthrop Wealth is an independent RIA dedicated to helping individuals and families live life to the fullest with financial confidence. Through a collaborative culture and comprehensive planning process, the firm delivers clarity, structure, and confidence to help clients pursue their goals. Headquartered in Boston, MA, Winthrop Wealth has offices in Seattle, WA, Scottsdale, AZ, and Westport, CT. The firm had total assets under management of $2.6 Billion as of 12/31/2024.

About David Mercer

Dave has spent decades guiding clients at Mercer Asset Management with thoughtful, personalized financial planning and investment advice. Based in Bainbridge Island, WA, Dave will continue his advisory work through the Winthrop Wealth platform, ensuring that his legacy of care and client-centered service continues with expanded resources and long-term continuity.

Keel Financial Partners offers financial planning and investment advisory services through Winthrop Wealth, a Registered Investment Advisor.

