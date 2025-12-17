Winthrop Wealth Named to Newsweek's America's Top Financial Advisory Firms 2026 List

BOSTON, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Winthrop Wealth, a Boston-based Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), announced today that it has been named to Newsweek's America's Top Financial Advisory Firms 2026, a national ranking recognizing financial advisory firms across the United States.

The ranking was developed by Newsweek in collaboration with Plant-A Insights Group, an independent research and data analytics firm. More than 16,000 SEC-registered investment advisory firms were evaluated using publicly available data to identify firms meeting defined eligibility and scoring criteria.

"We are honored to be included among the firms recognized by Newsweek," said Max Winthrop, CEO of Winthrop Wealth. "This recognition reflects our firm's continued focus on disciplined advice, fiduciary responsibility, and long-term client relationships."

Winthrop Wealth provides comprehensive financial planning and investment management services to individuals and families, including retirement planning, tax-aware investment strategies, and estate planning coordination. The firm's approach emphasizes personalized guidance designed to help clients make informed financial decisions aligned with their long-term objectives.

Methodology and Disclosure

The Newsweek America's Top Financial Advisory Firms 2026 ranking, developed by Plant-A Insights Group, is based on an analysis of publicly available SEC Form ADV data from September 2020 through September 2025, with ranking announced November 14, 2025. More than 16,000 SEC-registered investment advisory firms were reviewed, and the top 1,000 firms were selected using a quantitative scoring model that considered AUM growth, client growth, advisor expertise, client-to-advisor ratios, breadth of services, conflicts of interest, and clean disciplinary records. Firms did not apply or pay to be considered.

Firms must also meet eligibility requirements, including maintaining a clean disciplinary record.

Additional methodology details are available at:

https://rankings.newsweek.com/methodology

The ranking is not indicative of future performance and should not be construed as an endorsement or recommendation by Newsweek or Plant-A Insights Group.

About Winthrop Wealth

Winthrop Wealth is an independent, fiduciary-based wealth management firm headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The firm provides comprehensive financial planning and investment management services, helping clients simplify their financial lives and achieve long-term goals.

