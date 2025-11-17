Winthrop Wealth Named to Inc.'s 2025 Best Workplaces List

Annual list recognizes the businesses that set the standard for workplace success and awards excellence in company culture

BOSTON, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Winthrop Wealth is thrilled to announce its inclusion on Inc. magazine's 2025 Best Workplaces list, which honors companies that foster exceptional workplace cultures and prioritize the well-being of their employees.

The annual list, featured on Inc.com, recognizes businesses across the U.S. that go above and beyond in creating environments where employees thrive—whether in-office or remote. Winthrop Wealth is proud to be one of 514 companies recognized this year.

Honorees were selected based on a rigorous evaluation process conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included an anonymous employee survey measuring key areas like leadership, benefits, professional development, and overall engagement. Company benefits and policies were also independently audited as part of the assessment.

"We believe that investing in our team is the best investment we can make," said CEO, Max Winthrop, at Winthrop Wealth. "This recognition from Inc. is a testament to the culture we've built together—one rooted in collaboration, respect, and shared success."

Winthrop Wealth is a Boston-based wealth management firm on a mission to help clients live life to its fullest. Our integrated approach combines personalized financial planning and in-house investment management, seeking to provide clarity and confidence at every stage of life.

"Inc.'s Best Workplaces program celebrates organizations whose cultures genuinely support and empower their people," said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "As the workplace continues to evolve, these companies set a high bar for what an engaged, people-first organization looks like."

To view the full list of 2025 Best Workplaces, visit Inc.com.

Award granted 6/2/2025. Best Workplaces program is awarded by INC. Magazine. Applicants pay an entry fee of $495 for consideration. This award is not a recognition or ranking of the Firm's credentials or qualifications as a registered investment advisor.

Media Contact:

Alexandra Balukonis

Associate Director, Client Communications and Marketing

Winthrop Wealth

Phone: 617-530-1010

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.winthropwealth.com

SOURCE Winthrop Wealth