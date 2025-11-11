Winthrop Wealth Named to Forbes America's Top RIA Firms 2025

BOSTON, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Winthrop Wealth is proud to announce its inclusion in the Forbes America's Top RIA Firms 2025 list, ranking #86 among the nation's leading independent registered investment advisory firms.

Developed by SHOOK Research, the Forbes ranking recognizes top advisory firms across the country for excellence in client service, fiduciary responsibility, and long-term business sustainability.

The 2025 list, released on October 1, is based on both qualitative and quantitative factors, including in-person, telephone, and virtual interviews; revenue trends; assets under management and their quality; client retention; compliance records; and best practices in client service. Portfolio performance is not considered due to varying client objectives and the lack of audited data.

To qualify, firms must operate under a fiduciary model, maintain strong compliance records, and complete both an online survey and interview with SHOOK Research. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK Research receives compensation in exchange for placement.

"We are honored to be recognized among the top independent RIAs in the country," said Earl Winthrop, Founding Partner of Winthrop Wealth. "This recognition reflects our team's unwavering commitment to providing clients with thoughtful, fiduciary-driven financial guidance."

Founded and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Winthrop Wealth manages over $2.5 billion in assets for high-net-worth individuals, families, and institutions, with a minimum account size of $2 million. The firm is led by Earl Winthrop, Mark Winthrop, Max Winthrop, and Lucas Winthrop, continuing a long-standing tradition of excellence in personalized wealth management.

For more information about the Forbes America's Top RIA Firms 2025 ranking and methodology, visit Forbes.com

About Winthrop Wealth
Winthrop Wealth is an independent, fiduciary-based wealth management firm headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The firm provides comprehensive financial planning and investment management services, helping clients simplify their financial lives and achieve long-term goals.

Media Contact:
 Alexandra Balukonis
 Associate Director, Client Communications and Marketing
 Winthrop Wealth
 Email: [email protected]
Phone: (617) 530-1010
www.winthropwealth.com

Methodology:
 The Forbes America's Top RIA Firms 2025 ranking, developed by SHOOK Research, was awarded on October 1, 2025, using data collected as of October 2024. Rankings are based on qualitative and quantitative criteria, including interviews, revenue trends, assets under management, client retention, compliance records, and best practices in client service. Portfolio performance is not a factor. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK Research receives compensation for placement.

SOURCE Winthrop Wealth

