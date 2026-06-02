Winthrop Wealth Named to Inc.'s 2026 Best Workplaces List

Boston-Based RIA Recognized on Inc.'s 2026 Best Workplaces List

BOSTON, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Winthrop Wealth, a Boston-based registered investment adviser (RIA), announced today that it has been named to Inc.'s 2026 Best Workplaces list. This recognition follows the firm's 2025 inclusion on the same list and reflects the firm's continued focus on workplace culture and employee experience.

"Taking care of our team and taking care of our clients go hand in hand," said Max Winthrop, CEO of Winthrop Wealth. "This recognition belongs to the people who make Winthrop Wealth what it is. We are proud of what we have built together and look forward to continuing to grow it."

Inc.'s 2026 Best Workplaces program evaluates participating companies based on workplace-related criteria through anonymous employee survey responses and an evaluation of workplace benefits and culture. Winthrop Wealth's inclusion as of June 2, 2026 reflects the firm's participation in that program and recognition under the program's published criteria. Winthrop Wealth paid a $495 application fee to be considered for the award. The award does not evaluate advisory services or investment performance. Additional information regarding the award criteria and methodology is available from Inc. and its survey partners.

About Winthrop Wealth

Winthrop Wealth is a registered investment advisor headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with offices in Westborough, MA, Westport, CT, and Bellevue, WA. The firm provides financial planning and investment management services and remains committed to its mission of helping clients simplify their financial lives and pursue their long-term goals. Founded in 2017, Winthrop Wealth is primarily a family-owned business dedicated to helping clients live life to the fullest. Learn more at winthropwealth.com.

Important Disclosure: Winthrop Wealth is an SEC-registered investment adviser. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer to buy or sell any security or investment advisory service.

Media Contact:

Alexandra Balukonis

Associate Director, Client Communications and Marketing

Winthrop Wealth

[email protected]

(617) 530-1010

SOURCE Winthrop Wealth