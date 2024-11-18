Winthrop Wealth on Forbes 2024 Top 100 RIA Firms

BOSTON, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Winthrop Wealth, a distinguished financial advisory firm based in Boston, MA, has been recognized as the 92nd top Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) firm in the United States by Forbes. The prestigious Forbes 2024 America's Top RIA Firms list, developed in partnership with Shook Research, highlights Winthrop Wealth's exceptional performance in managing and protecting client wealth. This recognition underscores the firm's commitment to providing professional financial advisory services and serving as a reliable partner for individuals and families navigating the complexities of wealth management.

Selected from a pool of 250 firms overseeing a combined $1.6 trillion in assets, Winthrop Wealth's inclusion on the Forbes list reflects its long-standing dedication to client service excellence. The rigorous evaluation process conducted by Forbes and Shook Research considers various criteria such as assets under management, revenue growth, client retention rates, and industry experience, showcasing Winthrop Wealth as an industry leader with a strong focus on financial strength and client-centric practices.

Winthrop Wealth expressed gratitude for this prestigious acknowledgement, emphasizing its dedication to empowering clients in achieving their financial goals through exceptional service and strategic guidance. The recognition by Forbes serves to validate Winthrop Wealth's commitment to client-centric values and enhances its reputation in the financial services sector, paving the way for new growth opportunities and increased market visibility.

As Winthrop Wealth leverages this recognition to further establish its presence in the competitive financial advisory landscape, the firm remains steadfast in upholding the highest standards of service and integrity. Positioned for continued success and growth, Winthrop Wealth continues its mission of providing innovative wealth management solutions tailored to client needs, positioning itself as a trusted and reputable financial partner for those pursuing their financial objectives. Visit www.winthropwealth.com for more information on Winthrop Wealth and its comprehensive range of services.

Data provided by SHOOK ® Research, LLC – Data as of 3/31/2024. Ranking awarded 10/08/2024 and published by Forbes. America's Top Registered Investment Advisor Firms ranking was developed by SHOOK Research. Neither SHOOK nor Forbes receive compensation in exchange for its Registered Investment Advisor Firm placements or rankings.

SOURCE Winthrop Wealth