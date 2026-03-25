Wipfli Announces Continued Partnership with the Philadelphia Eagles

MILWAUKEE, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wipfli, a leading national advisory and accounting firm, today announced the extension of its longstanding partnership with the Philadelphia Eagles, continuing its role as the organization's "Official Accounting Firm".

For more than eight years, Wipfli has supported the Eagles as a trusted advisor, working closely with the organization to uphold strong financial practices and support its business operations with consistency, independence, and care.

"The strongest partnerships are built over time, through trust, shared values and a mutual commitment to doing things the right way," said Michelle Berkoben, partner at Wipfli. "Working with the Philadelphia Eagles has always been about more than a designation — it's about showing up as a reliable, thoughtful partner who understands the responsibility that comes with supporting an organization of this caliber. We're proud to continue this relationship and the work behind it."

Through the extended agreement, Wipfli will continue serving as the independent auditor of the Eagles, providing objective insight and professional knowledge that supports transparency, accountability and long-term success.

"Our longstanding partnership with Wipfli reflects our shared commitment to innovation, collaboration, and exceptional service," said Brian Napoli, Senior Vice President, Corporate Partnerships, Philadelphia Eagles. "Their team brings tremendous expertise and insight to our business operation, and we're thrilled to extend our relationship and continue working together to drive impactful results."

At Wipfli, partnerships like this reflect how the firm works with clients every day — by investing in relationships, listening closely to what matters most and supporting organizations as they grow, evolve and face new challenges. Whether working alongside a globally recognized sports franchise or ambitious middle-market organizations, Wipfli values the trust clients place in the firm and remains committed to helping them succeed on their terms through consistent support and long-term collaboration.

About Wipfli

Wipfli is a leading national advisory and accounting firm with nearly 100 years of experience serving ambitious middle-market organizations. We understand our clients' unique challenges and help them succeed on their terms through assurance, tax, advisory, outsourcing and technology services. With 3,000+ associates and global alliances, we combine national capabilities with local relationships.

Wipfli operates under an alternative practice structure: Wipfli LLP, a licensed CPA firm, provides attest services, while Wipfli Advisory LLC, a non‑CPA firm, delivers business advisory and non‑attest services. Learn more at wipfli.com or contact Alicia O'Connell at [email protected].

SOURCE Wipfli