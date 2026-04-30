Wipfli to complete CompliancePoint transaction and add associates, expanding capabilities

MILWAUKEE, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wipfli, a top 25 national advisory and accounting firm, announced today it has entered into an agreement with CompliancePoint Inc., a provider of risk management services focused on information security, data privacy and regulatory compliance. 2 partners and 52 associates will join the firm as a result of the transaction.

Based in Duluth, Georgia, CompliancePoint brings specialization across cybersecurity, privacy and compliance, serving clients across a wide variety of industries. The addition strengthens Wipfli's risk management offerings and expands its ability to help organizations navigate regulatory scrutiny, evolving cybersecurity threats and complex data protection requirements.

"Organizations today are under more pressure than ever to protect sensitive information and operate responsibly in an evolving regulatory environment," said Kurt Gresens, CEO at Wipfli Advisory, LLC. "The team at CompliancePoint brings specialized experience and a strong, people-first approach that enhances how we support clients navigating today's risk landscape."

CompliancePoint has built its reputation on helping organizations manage risk across the full data lifecycle, with a holistic approach that recognizes how privacy, security and compliance intersect. The combined professional teams from CompliancePoint and Wipfli will deliver expanded, integrated advisory solutions designed to help clients proactively manage risk while supporting long-term growth and operational resilience.

"Wipfli shares our commitment to practical, client-focused solutions and long-term relationships," said Greg Sparrow, CompliancePoint president. "Together, we're expanding the resources available to our clients while continuing to deliver the specialized experience and trusted relationships they rely on."

The addition of the CompliancePoint team also supports Wipfli's continued investment in talent and innovation. CompliancePoint associates will join a national firm that emphasizes collaboration, professional development and meaningful client impact, while maintaining the specialized focus that has defined their work.

The transaction is expected to become effective on May 1st, 2026

About Wipfli

Wipfli is a leading national advisory and accounting firm with nearly 100 years of experience serving ambitious middle-market organizations. We understand our clients' unique challenges and help them succeed on their terms through assurance, tax, advisory, outsourcing and technology services. With 3,000+ associates and global alliances, we combine national capabilities with local relationships. Wipfli operates under an alternative practice structure: Wipfli LLP, a licensed CPA firm, provides attest services, while Wipfli Advisory LLC, a non-CPA firm, delivers business advisory and non-attest services. Learn more at wipfli.com or contact Alicia O'Connell at [email protected].

Media Contact

Alicia O'Connell

Wipfli

[email protected]

SOURCE Wipfli