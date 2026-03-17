Wipro and Harness Announce Strategic Collaboration to Accelerate AI-Native Software Delivery for Global Enterprises

E. BRUNSWICK, N.J. and BENGALURU, India, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wipro Limited, (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading AI-powered technology services and consulting company, and Harness, the AI Software Delivery Platform™ company, today announced a strategic collaboration to help global enterprises accelerate AI-native software delivery with greater speed, reliability, and governance.

As enterprises accelerate AI adoption, software delivery has become increasingly complex with many organizations continuing to rely on disconnected tools and manual processes. Wipro's collaboration with Harness aims to address this challenge by combining Wipro's agent‑native delivery platform WEGA with Harness' AI Software Delivery Platform. WEGA is part of the Wipro Intelligence™ unified suite of AI-powered platforms, solutions, and transformative offerings. Together, the two companies will help organizations modernize software development, automate releases, reduce deployment risk, and accelerate innovation.

"We are rapidly evolving WEGA, our agent‑native delivery platform, to help clients realize value faster, build smarter systems, and scale AI with confidence," said Srini Pallia, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Wipro Limited. "Together with Harness, we are establishing a proven blueprint for AI‑native software delivery – enabling enterprises to innovate at speed, strengthen reliability, and deliver resilient digital experiences in an AI‑first world."

The Harness AI Software Delivery Platform enables organizations to bring delivery intelligence, automation, and governance to everything after code—build, test, deploy, release, feature management, cloud cost optimization, incident response, and more—while providing continuous visibility into performance, reliability, and operational risk. When combined with Wipro's consulting‑led approach, global delivery scale, and AI capabilities, enterprises gain a more unified and intelligent way to manage modern software environments, reducing manual effort while improving outcomes across speed, stability, and cost efficiency.

"Enterprises today are facing the AI Velocity Paradox: AI is dramatically increasing the speed of innovation, while leaving the biggest bottleneck – everything that happens after code is written – harder to manage than ever," said Jyoti Bansal, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Harness. "Together with Wipro's consulting-led expertise, global reach, and WEGA agent-native delivery platform, Harness can help organizations bring delivery, reliability, security, and cost management into a unified AI software delivery model — enabling them to innovate faster while maintaining the governance and resilience needed to scale."

With this partnership, Wipro and Harness are creating a stronger foundation for enterprises to scale AI-native software delivery with confidence.

About Harness

Harness is the AI Software Delivery Platform™ company, enabling engineering teams to build, test, and deliver software faster and more securely. Powered by Harness AI and the Software Delivery Knowledge Graph, the platform brings intelligent automation to every stage of the software delivery lifecycle after code—removing toil and freeing developers from manual, repetitive work. Companies like United Airlines, Morningstar, and Choice Hotels use Harness to accelerate releases by up to 75%, cut cloud costs by 60%, and achieve 10x efficiency across DevOps. Based in San Francisco, Harness is backed by Goldman Sachs, Menlo Ventures, IVP, Unusual Ventures, and Citi Ventures.

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading AI-powered technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients' most complex digital transformation needs. Leveraging our consulting-led approach and the Wipro Intelligence™ unified suite of AI-powered platforms, solutions and transformative offerings, we help clients realize their boldest ambitions to build intelligent and sustainable businesses. The Wipro Innovation Network – part of the Wipro Intelligence™ suite – underpins our commitment to client-centric co-innovation and co-creation by bringing together capabilities from the innovation labs and partner labs, academia, and global tech communities. With over 230,000 employees and business partners across 65 countries, we deliver on the promise of helping our customers, colleagues, and communities thrive in an ever-changing world. For additional information, visit us at www.wipro.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein represent Wipro's beliefs regarding future events, many of which are by their nature, inherently uncertain and outside Wipro's control. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Wipro's growth prospects, its future financial operating results, and its plans, expectations and intentions. Wipro cautions readers that the forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, complete proposed corporate actions, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry.

Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, Annual Reports on Form 20-F. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.

SOURCE Harness