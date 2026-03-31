WIRE TERMINAL APPLICATORS FOR PLAIN AND INSULATED CONNECTORS

BRADENTON, Fla., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ETCO Incorporated has introduced two compact air-operated wire terminal applicators that fit a variety of automatic equipment or stand-alone bench presses to apply plain or insulated connectors.

These Mini-Applicators can be used with automatic equipment or stand-alone bench presses such as Tyco/Amp, Artos, and Komax. Adjustments and tooling changes are extremely easy to make.

ETCO Mini-Applicators come in two models that accept terminals from virtually all manufacturers and can be used with automatic equipment or stand-alone bench presses such as Tyco/Amp, Artos, and Komax. Capable of 5,000 terminations per hour, the Mini-Applicator handles plain connectors and the Insulated Mighty-Mini applies a crimp to a disconnect on the down stroke and adds a fire-retardant nylon insulator on the way back up.

Featuring an open architecture that permits easy adjustments and tooling changes, ETCO Mini-Applicators incorporate a thumbscrew feed stroke adjustment and incorporate built-in tooling guides and robust overall construction. The Mini can handle terminals from .006" through .032" thick and tooling is available for females, males, right angle flags, and more. Insulated disconnects for the Mighty version are supplied in strip form.

ETCO Mini-Applicators are priced from according to model and tooling, both manufactured in the USA. Pricing is available upon request.

For more information contact:

ETCO Incorporated

Sean Dunn, VP Marketing

3004 62nd Avenue East

Bradenton, FL 34203

(800) 689-3826

Email: [email protected]

www.etco.com

SOURCE ETCO Incorporated