ELECTRICAL CONNECTORS & TERMINALS FOR AI DATA CENTER POWER AND INFRASTRUCTURE

ETCO Incorporated

Mar 03, 2026, 08:00 ET

BRADENTON, Fla., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ETCO Incorporated has introduced a wide range of standard and custom connectors manufactured in the USA for various power delivery, networking, and board-level interconnect applications.

Products for center infrastructure feature connectors for server power supplies, PDUs, busbar-to-wire connections, high-density, low voltage signal connections for control and monitoring, and connectors and terminals for cooling systems.
ETCO Data Center Connectors & Terminals include over 1,500 standard products and extensive custom engineering and production capabilities.

Supplied loose and in strip form for automated attachment equipment, ETCO Data Center Connectors & Terminals are stamped from brass, tinned steels, stainless, beryllium copper, phosphor bronze and other alloys with thicknesses from 0.008" to 0.090" and tolerances to 0.002". Custom connectors and terminals can be manufactured to meet precise OEM specifications with regard to form, function, materials, and packaging.

ETCO AI Data Center Connectors & Terminals are priced according to configur- ation and quantity. All products are manufactured and shipped from the USA.

ETCO Incorporated
Sean Dunn, VP Marketing
3004 62nd Avenue East
Bradenton, FL 34203
(800) 689-3826
Email: [email protected]
www.etco.com

