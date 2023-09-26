Wireless Audio Device Market worth $159.3 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global wireless audio device market was valued at USD 58.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 159.3 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 22.2% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The market for wireless audio devices is growing due to shifts in consumer preferences, continuous technological advancements, diverse applications, and increased adoption across various industries. This upward trajectory is projected to persist, driven by continuous improvements in wireless technology, which will provide even more attractive audio solutions for both individual consumers and businesses.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1275

Browse in-depth TOC on "Wireless Audio Device Market"

150 – Tables

60 – Figures

210 – Pages

Wireless Audio Device Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 58.5 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $ 159.3 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 22.2% Market Size Available for 2019–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product, Technology, Application, Functionality and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Effect of bandwidth constraints, coding delays, and bit errors on audio quality Key Market Opportunities Advent of Bluetooth LE Audio Key Market Drivers Surge in global demand for Truly Wireless (TWS) earbuds and headphones

The true wireless hearables/earbuds are projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

True wireless earbuds provide users with a wire-free listening experience, eliminating the need for cords and cables. True wireless earbuds boast a compact and highly portable design, adding to their convenience for users who are often on the move. The blend of convenience, technological progress, adaptable functionalities, and user-centric features has rendered true wireless earbuds readily available and attractive, leading to their swift adoption by consumers across the globe.

By Technology: Bluetooth technology accounted for the largest wireless audio device market share during the forecast period.

In 2022, the Bluetooth technology segment dominated the wireless audio device industry, and this prevailing trend is expected to continue in the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be credited to manufacturer's endeavors to improve the data transfer capabilities of wireless audio devices equipped with Bluetooth technology, which is widely used in consumer electronics. Bluetooth technology facilitates audio streaming in wireless consumer electronic devices.

By Application: The consumer application is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The consumer segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Consumers are increasingly embracing wireless audio solutions for their home entertainment systems, such as soundbars and multi-room audio setups, thereby elevating the overall quality of their viewing and listening experiences. Moreover, these wireless audio devices are frequently integrated into smart home ecosystems, allowing users to control various aspects like lighting and thermostats through convenient voice commands.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=1275

By Region: Asia Pacific will likely grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific region will hold the largest market share in the Wireless Audio Device Market by 2028. This region is currently witnessing a significant rise in the adoption of smart homes and IoT technologies. Wireless audio devices play a pivotal role within these ecosystems, enhancing their overall appeal. As a result, wireless audio devices are well-positioned to establish dominance in the Asia-Pacific market due to their alignment with consumer preferences and lifestyles, as well as their compatibility with the region's technological and economic landscape.

The major players in the wireless audio device companies include Apple Inc. (US), HARMAN International (South Korea), Bose Corporation (US), Sonos, Inc. (US), Sony Corporation (Japan), Masimo (US), Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), VOXX International Corp.(US), VIZIO, Inc. (US), Marshall Group (Sweden).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=1275

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Smart Speaker Market by IVA (Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri, DuerOS, Ali Genie), Component (Hardware (Speaker Driver, Connectivity IC, Processor, Audio IC, Memory, Power IC, Microphone) and Software), Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

Audio Amplifier Market by Channel Type (Mono, Two, Four, Six), Device (Smartphones, Television Sets, Desktops & Laptops, Home Audio Systems, Professional Audio Systems, Automotive Infotainment Systems), End-user Industry, Region - Global Forecast to 2024

Hi-Fi System Market by System (Product, Device), Connectivity Technology (Wired, Wireless (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Airplay, Others)), Application (Residential, Automotive, Commercial, Others), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

Smart Home Market Size, Share & Industry Growth Analysis Report by Product (Lighting Control, Security & Access Control, HVAC Control, Smart Speaker, Smart Kitchen and Smart Furniture), Software and Services, Sales Channel and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

Sound Reinforcement Market by Product Type (Microphones, Professional Speakers, Audio Mixers, Power Amplifiers), Format (Digital, Analog), End User (Corporate, Education, Large Venue & Events, Hospitality), Geography - Global Forecast to 2024

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/wireless-audio-device-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/wireless-audio-device.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets