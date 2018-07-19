Wireless Industry Announces New Cybersecurity Certification Program for Cellular-Connected Internet of Things Devices

WASHINGTON, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CTIA, the wireless industry association, today announced the creation of the CTIA Cybersecurity Certification Program for cellular-connected Internet of Things (IoT) devices. The program is the first of its kind to be developed in collaboration with the nationwide wireless providers.

By offering certification for IoT devices built from the ground up with cybersecurity in mind, the program will protect consumers and wireless infrastructure, while creating a more secure foundation for smart cities, connected cars, mHealth and other IoT applications.

"America's wireless industry has long been a leader in cybersecurity best practices and establishing an industry-led cybersecurity certification program for IoT devices is a major step in building a trusted, secure wireless ecosystem for the Internet of Things," said Tom Sawanobori, CTIA SVP and Chief Technology Officer. "The IoT Cybersecurity Certification Program harnesses CTIA's network of authorized labs and reflects our commitment to securing networks and devices in an increasingly connected wireless world."

Leading wireless operators, technology companies, security experts and test labs collaborated to develop the program's test requirements and plans. The program builds upon IoT security recommendations from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

For more than 25 years, CTIA's Certification Working Groups have developed and managed product test plans and certification requirements for devices, networks and other wireless technologies, with over 70,000 certification requests handled to date by over 100 CTIA Authorized Test Labs. These programs ensure interoperability between wireless devices and networks, as well as set standards for a secure, high-performing and innovative wireless ecosystem.

The CTIA IoT Cybersecurity Certification Program will begin accepting devices for certification testing starting in October 2018. For more information on the program and how to participate, visit https://www.ctia.org/about-ctia/certification-resources.

Industry Support:

"Establishing a common and readily achievable security program that protects devices, consumers and our networks is a critical initiative as the IoT market continues to grow exponentially, both in the U.S. and globally." - Cameron Coursey, VP, Product Development, IoT Solutions, AT&T

"IoT security is fast becoming a priority as the global market grows to 3.5 billion cellular-connected IoT devices, with a 48 percent 5G mobile adoption rate in the U.S. by 2023, according to the latest Ericsson Mobility Report. CTIA's scalable and standards-aligned program complements Ericsson's secure-by-design approach to developing, deploying and managing communications infrastructure." - Tomas Ageskog, Head of Digital Services, Ericsson North America

"Designing for security from inception is a critical element of 5G networks, and by extension, the IoT. CTIA's certification program will build on industry's efforts in this area, thereby ensuring that trustworthiness of IoT devices and the networks is well established. This will be critical in driving consumer adoption and confidence and enabling the massive IoT growth that has been forecasted and to enable verticals to thrive in the future." – Mike Murphy, CTO, Nokia North America

"IoT is increasingly important to all companies. We need to act proactively in securing the data of our customers, and this is not just a technology challenge, it is a collaboration challenge. All operators and technology providers need to work together to ensure that robust security can foster continued growth and innovation."- Ivo Rook, Senior Vice President, Internet of Things, Sprint

"To realize the exciting promise of IoT, security must be considered at every turn. By setting these standards, the wireless industry is proactively leading the charge to secure previously unsecure devices, protecting our networks and customers against cyberattacks." – William Boni, Senior Vice President, Digital Security, T- Mobile

"Verizon has long prioritized the security of our global IP network and wireless networks. We are encouraged that CTIA is taking the initiative to establish security requirements that will help guide the ecosystem as we strive for a safer and more secure IoT future." - Chris Schmidt, Executive Director, Device Technology, Verizon

