Wisconsin businesses attract top talent with advice from employee benefits powerhouses at Lockton

MILWAUKEE, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Employers in Wisconsin are having to do more with less during a time when skilled candidates want choices when it comes to their benefits. Allison Armbruster, new employee benefits advisor in Lockton's Milwaukee office and Lisa Metcalf, new employee benefits advisor in Green Bay understand this struggle. Anastasia Alto, senior compensation consultant in Milwaukee, also recognizes the challenges around designing and implementing programs because her experience is founded on program management and data analysis. The trio joins Lockton to bring the resources of a global professional services firm to Wisconsin employers.

"Businesses in Wisconsin understand that they need creative solutions to attract and keep the best talent in their state," said Tom Schaffler, CEO of Lockton's Midwest operation which encompasses Chicago, St. Louis, Milwaukee, Memphis, Nashville and Pittsburgh. "With historic unemployment, Wisconsin companies are looking to create employee benefit programs that attract, retain and engage the best talent. Milwaukee businesses are concerned about balancing their costs with increasing wage."

Armbruster, a Wisconsin native, understands the struggle all too well after advising clients for nearly a decade. She understands the business dilemma and looks for ways to save on costs while optimizing benefits programs through data and analytics. Prior to joining Lockton, she helped employers understand their total rewards with R&R Insurance Services, Inc., where she served as a benefits sales executive.

Metcalf has also earned praise from clients for using her managed care, employee benefits, and data analytics knowhow to help clients meet their corporate financial, recruitment and retentions and social responsibility goals. She has spent more than 15 years in the employee benefits space honing her skills in negotiating on behalf of clients and developing creative solutions to help meet business goals and objectives.

Alto's experience spans from designing and implementing organization-wide base and variable pay programs to managing operations that optimize human resources systems for compliance, metrics, and data reporting.

Wisconsin businesses can be confident when working with the trio because they have the knowledge to help make their business better with the backing of Lockton, a global professional service firm with more than $1.72 billion in revenue and 7,000 + Associates worldwide.

"Lockton is investing in the employee benefits business in Wisconsin because employers are asking for more creative solutions," Alto said. "I joined Lockton because we are privately-held, which means we can really focus on the client and their business without worrying about hitting specific quarterly numbers for Wall Street."

Armbruster and Alto are based out of Lockton's Milwaukee office which is located at 111 E. Kilbourn Ave., Suite 825, Milwaukee, WI 53202 and can be reached by calling 414-270-8700. Metcalf is based in Green Bay, Wisconsin and can be reached by calling 920-530-9545.

About Lockton

Lockton is a global professional services firm with 7,000 Associates who advise clients on protecting their people, property and reputations. Lockton has grown to become the world's largest privately held, independent insurance broker by helping clients achieve their objectives. For ten consecutive years, Business Insurance magazine has recognized Lockton as a "Best Place to Work in Insurance."

SOURCE Lockton

Related Links

http://www.lockton.com

