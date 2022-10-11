Wisconsin Nominee Named 2022 National Outstanding CSR of the Year

The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research Honors Tiffanie Courtney

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiffanie Courtney, CIC, CISR, CRIS Senior Account Manager for M3 Insurance, in De Pere, Wisconsin has been awarded the most prestigious honor available to insurance customer service representatives: National Outstanding CSR of the Year.

The Society of Certified Insurance Service Representatives (CISR) and the Society of Certified Insurance Counselors (CIC) selected Ms. Courtney as the national winner from a field of 35 state winners. After five national finalists were chosen, a panel of judges evaluated their individual contributions to the insurance community and essays written on the topic:

"Transferable Skills are learned from experience which includes prior careers, education, volunteer work, or personal encounters. What are the top three skills you transferred from outside the insurance industry to your current job role? Discuss how you leverage your skills, continue to develop and evolve them, and how you transfer your expertise to others to ensure perpetually exceptional customer service."

In her essay, Ms. Courtney mentions the legacy that she would like to leave behind. She states: "It isn't the large experiences that make you who you are. It's the small ones. I am my own painting. Every brush stroke is a conversation, a touch, an opportunity to share, learn, guide, and reflect. We change directions and colors. When you look closely you can see each one but take a step back and see the whole picture, it's a masterpiece! The masterpiece I want to leave behind in this industry is that I cared enough to take the time to make someone feel heard and important, to share my knowledge in a usable capacity, and to exceed expectations. Paving a path for others to see the potential in the industry and have a passion for service."

Ms. Courtney receives a cash award of $2,000, a distinctive gold and diamond lapel pin, and her name on a sculpture at The National Alliance headquarters. A National Alliance scholarship will be awarded to her employer, M3 Insurance.

In addition to the national winner, four national finalists were chosen from a competitive field of applicants:

Suzanne Sanders Durante , ACSR, CLP with Durante Insurance & Financial Services, in Las Vegas, Nevada

, ACSR, CLP with Durante Insurance & Financial Services, in Amber Patterson , CISR, with Howard Hanna Insurance Services, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

, CISR, with Howard Hanna Insurance Services, in Amy Jo Ratcliff , CIC, CISR with HUB International Mountain States Limited, in Casper, Wyoming

, CIC, CISR with HUB International Mountain States Limited, in Brittany Ratke with Christensen Group Insurance, in Eden Prairie, Minnesota

Each finalist receives a gold and garnet lapel pin, $500 cash award, and publicity in a national trade journal.

For additional information about this award, contact The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research: PO Box 27027, Austin, Texas 78755-2027; 800-633-2165; Email [email protected]; Website: www.TheNationalAlliance.com .

Media Contact:

Danielle Janecka

Chief Experience Officer

The Society of Certified Insurance Service Representatives

512-349-6181

[email protected]

SOURCE The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research