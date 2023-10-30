Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese Bites Return to Long John Silver's Shores

News provided by

Long John Silver’s

30 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

'Tis the season for cheesin' with Long John Silver's limited time offering of Cheese Bites

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- They're back! Long John Silver's treasures the fan favorites, which is why the seafood specialist is bringing back its popular Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese Bites to the menu starting Oct. 30. Add these pop-able pieces of gooey goodness to your order or upgrade your combo, meal or platter side to Cheese Bites while supplies last at participating locations.

Continue Reading
Long John Silver's Cheese Bites
Long John Silver's Cheese Bites

Made with Wisconsin white cheddar cheese, lightly coated in a homestyle breading and fried to golden perfection, Long John Silver's Cheese Bites provide a delightful crunch and satisfying cheese pull with every bite. Cheese Bites are available in small and large portions to satisfy any sailor.

"After making a splash with our guests in 2022, Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese Bites are back," says Christopher Caudill, senior vice president of marketing and innovation at Long John Silver's. "These crispy, cheesy and undeniably delicious bites are bound to take guests on a flavor adventure where they'll treasure every bite."

Guests can pair these cheesy morsels with any of their favorite Long John Silver's meals, like the Fish and Shrimp Platter featuring wild-caught Alaska Pollock and hand-battered shrimp or a Family Feast loaded with sides and hushpuppies for your whole crew.

To reel in this limited time offering, guests can visit their nearest Long John Silver's or order online at LJSilvers.com. Guests who go to an LJS/A&W multi-brand store will receive A&W cheese curds during this promotion. Please visit the Long John Silver's website to learn more about the latest menu offerings and store locations.

About Long John Silver's

Long John Silver's was founded in 1969 and has grown into the nation's largest quick-service seafood chain. With restaurants nationwide and delivery available from sea to mouth-watering sea, Long John Silver's continues building on a belief that the unique seafood experience from the coasts should be accessible to all. Learn more at ljsilvers.com or join the conversation via social media on X, Facebook or Instagram.

SOURCE Long John Silver’s

Also from this source

Save the Date: Long John Silver's Celebrates "Talk Like a Pirate Day"

Save the Date: Long John Silver's Celebrates "Talk Like a Pirate Day"

Long John Silver's invites pirate aficionados nationwide to celebrate "Talk Like a Pirate Day" on Tuesday, Sept. 19. Customers can set sail to their...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Retail

Image1

Restaurants

Image1

Beverages

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.