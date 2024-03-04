AUSTIN, Texas, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Alafair Biosciences, Inc. is No. 54 on its fourth annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Southwest list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Southwest private companies, based in Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Southwest economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

With a 2-Year Revenue Growth of 234%, Alafair Biosciences Ranks No. 54 on 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Southwest’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"We are immensely proud that Alafair has been acknowledged once again by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing companies. This rapid growth reflects unwavering commitment to delivering impactful solutions to our customers," stated John Joyoprayitno, President & CEO of Alafair Biosciences. "This recognition is a tribute to the tireless efforts of the entire Alafair team including our independent distributor partners."

The companies on this list demonstrate a remarkable growth rate across all industries in the Southwest region. Between 2020 and 2022, these 162 private companies had an average growth rate of 135.43%; and by 2023, had also added 17,606 jobs and $14.5 billion to the region's economy.

"The honorees in our Inc. 5000 network are the Who's Who of private companies. They're energizing regional economies as they engineer the future of their industries. Learn who they are and what they do — they'll be impacting things for a while," said Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc. Media.

About Alafair Biosciences, Inc.

Alafair is a privately held medical device company developing and marketing an innovative product portfolio based on its proprietary hydrogel technology. Alafair's mission is to improve surgeon experience and patient outcomes by preventing unwanted soft tissue tethering using non-collagenous, bioresorbable biomaterials in all surgical applications. Alafair products are distributed through a network of independent distributors across the United States. For more information, please visit https://www.alafairbiosciences.com/ or contact John Joyoprayitno, President & CEO, at [email protected].

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States.

SOURCE Alafair Biosciences, Inc.