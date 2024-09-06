With a Three-Year Revenue Growth of 27,127%, Carbliss Ranks No. 7 on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America, 43rd edition

PLYMOUTH, Wis., Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine revealed that Carbliss, a brand owned by SNFood & Beverage, secured the prestigious recognition of ranking No. 7 in the 2024 Inc 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies 43rd edition national list, No. 1 on the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Midwest list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Midwest private companies, based in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. Carbliss achieved this enviable award on the basis of an impressive 27,127% growth during the qualifying date period.

"For years, I have said two things consistently: 'A mile deep and an inch wide approach is far superior to a mile wide and inch deep' and 'Hire an amazing team and get out of their way'. This award is proof that when you narrow your focus and have a team that dedicates themselves to doing things very very well, that you can build something amazing in a short period of time," says CEO and Co-Founder Adam Kroener.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 List, including the Carbliss company profile, can be found at https://www.inc.com/profile/carbliss.

"The honorees in our Inc. 5000 network are the Who's Who of private companies. They're energizing regional economies as they engineer the future of their industries. Learn who they are and what they do — they'll be impacting things for a while," said Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc. Media.

Carbliss is available for purchase in Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Missouri, Louisiana, Arkansas and direct-to-consumers via the website: www.drinkcarbliss.com .

Carbliss Brands has sold over 4,000,000 cases since its founding in 2019 and has a team of 46 people. Adam is a Startup Advisor, Certified Dale Carnegie Leadership Instructor, sought-after speaker, and Veteran of the US Army.

