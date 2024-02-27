With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 440%, Cymbiotika Ranks No. 31 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Pacific Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list had an average growth rate of 162.77 percent.

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Cymbiotika, a leading lifestyle and wellness brand, has been ranked No. 31 on its fourth annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Pacific private companies based in California, Oregon, Washington, Hawaii, Alaska. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Pacific economy's most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.

"It's an honor to be on the Inc. 500 list," said Shahab Elmi, CEO and Co-Founder of Cymbiotika. "We are so proud of this accomplishment. It's a testament to the unwavering dedication and remarkable talents of our team at Cymbiotika. When you are passionate about what you do, the sky is the limit. We are so lucky to be in the position we are in and empower customers to live with intention through the power of high-quality, science-backed products that truly make a difference."

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Pacific region. Between 2020 and 2022, these 170 private companies had an average growth rate of 162.77 percent; by 2023, they'd also added 10,689 jobs and $5.5 billion to the region's economy.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific, including company profiles, can be found at inc.com/Pacific starting February 27, 2024. You'll also find an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria.

"The honorees in our Inc. 5000 network are the Who's Who of private companies. They're energizing regional economies as they engineer the future of their industries. Learn who they are and what they do — they'll be impacting things for a while," said Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc. Media.

About Cymbiotika

Cymbiotika is a San Diego-based health and wellness company that empowers individuals to take ownership of their health. Since 2018, Cymbiotika has been an industry trailblazer. The company creates innovative, science-backed supplements and products to help address specific nutritional deficiencies. With premium ingredients sourced from the most pristine places in the world, their supplements support healthy aging, immunity, gut health, and more. To start your journey toward optimal health, visit https://cymbiotika.com.

