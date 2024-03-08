With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 82%, Invisors Ranks No. 184 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Southeast Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

ATLANTA, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine revealed that Invisors is No. 184 on its fourth annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Southeast list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Southeast private companies, based in South Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Arkansas, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Florida, and Puerto Rico. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Southeast economy's most dynamic segment– its independent small businesses.

"As an Honoree of the 2023 Inc. 5000 awards, we are also honored to be named one of the fastest-growing private companies in the Southeast Region by Inc. magazine," says Abe Anzardo, Partner at Invisors. "We are proud of our team's achievements over the last year which have helped us scale our business both here in the US as well as abroad in the UK. During this time, we have expanded our capabilities around Workday's newest solutions, developed strategic partnerships that complement our core offerings and gained momentum across several key verticals – all of which we believe provides a healthy path for continued future growth."

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Southeast region. Between 2020 and 2022, these 223 private companies had an average growth rate of 166.43 percent; by 2023, they'd also added 20,496 jobs and $8.8 billion to the region's economy.

"The honorees in our Inc. 5000 network are the Who's Who of private companies. They're energizing regional economies as they engineer the future of their industries. Learn who they are and what they do — they'll be impacting things for a while," said Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc. Media.

About Invisors

As a certified Workday Services Partner, Invisors helps customers utilize their organizational data to make better-informed business decisions through the deployment of Workday. We believe the most important measure of our team's success is our client's ability to achieve their big-picture vision. From initial deployments to ongoing projects, we are focused on elevating perspectives + transforming results. Learn more by visiting invisors.com or our Inc. profile

