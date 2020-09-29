With An Unwavering Commitment To Data Security, DailyPay Achieves The Highest Security Certification In The Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DailyPay, the gold standard in the on-demand pay industry, has achieved the gold standard in security by attaining the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification.

ISO/IEC 27001:2013, an internationally recognized security standard published in October 2013 by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), provides the framework for an Information Security Management System (ISMS); it focuses on protecting data confidentiality, integrity and availability.

A-LIGN, an independent, third-party auditor, found DailyPay to have technical controls in place and formalized IT Security policies and procedures. DailyPay has implemented several security measures and countermeasures that protect it from unauthorized access or compromise and IT personnel were found to be conscientious and knowledgeable in best practices.

At DailyPay, information security and risk management are top priorities, which take into careful consideration how the company handles customer information. DailyPay's certification validates how the hyper-growth fintech company continues to maintain the leading compliance standards in the on-demand pay industry.

With ISO 27001:2013 in place, DailyPay is able to minimize errors and costs, reduce the risk of data breaches, increase attack resilience against cyber attacks, and ensure client data is safeguarded.

"This certification demonstrates DailyPay's dedication to the security and privacy of our partners' information," said Jeff Hudesman, VP of information security at DailyPay. "We are committed to providing the highest level of protection and security of our users' data. Having a pre-eminent external security firm assess and certify our information security management system signifies to our partners and the entire industry our commitment to security."

To become certified, DailyPay had to demonstrate a superior portfolio of processes and tools to manage asset security — including sensitive business data, intellectual property, and stewardship of customer data. In addition, DailyPay demonstrated it can integrate and harmonize these capabilities across the entire organizational structure.

About DailyPay

DailyPay is the award-winning, gold standard on-demand platform offering comprehensive pay-experience solutions to world-class companies and their millions of employees, including Kroger, Adecco and Berkshire Hathaway. DailyPay is headquartered in New York City with operations located in Minneapolis. For more information, visit www.dailypay.com/press

