With Cyberattacks on the Rise, Nordic Consulting and Fortified Health Security Partner to Bolster Healthcare Cybersecurity Solutions

"Cyberattacks on healthcare organizations are increasing in severity and frequency, with no end in sight," said Jeff Buss, Chief Information Officer of Nordic. "Partnering with Fortified Health Security combines decades of collective healthcare expertise and a deep commitment to ensuring that organizations build and strengthen digital resilience. It is critical that our clients be prepared to take on cybersecurity challenges in order to protect their data, patients, and communities. This partnership helps our clients accomplish this and much more."

The Nordic and Fortified partnership strikes a balance between enabling business objectives and managing organizational security risk through purpose-built, technology-enabled services that address evolving cyber threats across the healthcare landscape.

2021 has already proven to be an active year in healthcare cybersecurity. As recently reported in Fortified's 2021 Mid-Year Horizon Report:

The number of breaches reported to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office for Civil Rights (OCR) in the first six months of 2021 increased by 27% over the same period in 2020.

The total number of affected individuals skyrocketed more than 185%, from 8 million individuals in the first six months of 2020 to 22.8 million affected individuals in the first six months of 2021.

Malicious attacks were the No. 1 cause of breaches for the fifth consecutive year, and for three years running, malicious attacks accounted for 73% of all breaches.

"Advancing cybersecurity and protecting patient data is a fight that healthcare stakeholders must face together. The Nordic and Fortified partnership will deliver an approach to combating cyber threats which takes into consideration all of the nuances surrounding healthcare such as sensitive clinical infrastructure and data, regulatory requirements, and cyber-resourcing challenges," said Dan L. Dodson, Chief Executive Officer of Fortified.

Through this relationship, Nordic will combine their expertise with Fortified's best-of-breed service delivery model to provide security advisory services as well as managed cybersecurity programs, threat intelligence, and incident response services from their security operations center (SOC). These offerings align with Nordic's portfolio of health and technology solutions, helping clients drive system capabilities and operational efficiencies to successfully achieve their cybersecurity objectives.

About Nordic

Nordic is an award-winning global health and technology consulting company that partners with health leaders around the world to create healthier systems, businesses and people. Together, our global team of more than 1400 professionals brings decades of experience across our key focus areas of strategic advisory, digital and cloud initiatives, implementation and support, and enterprise technology transformation. Nordic and its network of companies, including Bails, Healthtech, and Tasman, supports more than 500 clients in their efforts to harness the power of technology on a global scale.

About Fortified Health Security

Fortified is Healthcare's Cybersecurity Partner® – protecting patient data and reducing risk throughout the healthcare ecosystem. As a managed security service provider, Fortified works alongside healthcare organizations to build tailored programs designed to leverage their prior security investments and current processes while implementing new solutions intended to reduce risk and increase their security posture over time. Fortified's high-touch engagements and customized recommendations maximize the value of investments and result in actionable information to help reduce the risk of cyber events.



Media Contacts:

Tracee Larson

Allison+Partners for Nordic Consulting

[email protected]

Tom Testa

Anderson Interactive for Fortified Health Security

[email protected]

SOURCE Nordic Consulting

Related Links

www.nordicwi.com

