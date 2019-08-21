With Focus on Health and Wellness, Fidelis Care To Offer Free Screenings at the 2019 Great New York State Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelis Care is emphasizing the importance of health and wellness at the 2019 Great New York State Fair with the addition of free dental screenings for children and adults and free hearing screenings for seniors. Fidelis Care will be on-site during all 13 days of the Fair with an exciting series of events for the entire family.

Here's an overview of Fidelis Care's activities:

Senior Days, August 26/27/28:

Fidelis Care is a major supporter of Senior Days, with free hearing screenings on Tuesday, August 27 from 10 AM to 4 PM provided by Syracuse University's Gebbie Clinic.

Youth Day, August 29:

Fidelis Care is the exclusive sponsor of Youth Day and will provide families with healthy school lunch and snack ideas and a free lunch tote.

Fidelis Care will offer free dental screenings with DentaQuest for children and adults from 10 AM to 4 PM (8/29 and 8/30) and will be giving away free toothbrushes.

Student Day, August 30:

Fidelis Care will give away over 10,000 free school supplies, including backpacks, notebooks, and pencils, to help families prepare for the start of the new school year.

Adopt-a-Family:

Fidelis Care is once again supporting the Adopt-a-Family program, which provides local, low-income families with free admission to the fair as well as food and entertainment vouchers.

Representatives will be available at Fidelis Care's booth in front of the Art and Home Center to answer questions about health insurance and help eligible residents apply for enrollment.

"Fidelis Care always looks forward to our participation at the Great New York State Fair, and we are pleased to offer new health and wellness activities this year, " said Pam Hassen, Chief Member Engagement Officer. "As a Statewide health plan, Fidelis Care serves more than 1.7 million members, and we look forward to meeting many of them at the fair. We're here to support children and adults of all ages on their health journey."

"We greatly appreciate our partnership with Fidelis Care and their efforts to improve the health of our fairgoers and the community as a whole. Among the crazy foods and wild rides and beautiful animals, some really good and important things happen at the Fair. We thank Fidelis Care for their efforts and urge fairgoers to consider stopping by their booth," said Troy Waffner, Fair Director.

