With larger wafers, Astronergy ASTRO N7 products to drop PV power station costs to lower level

News provided by

Astronergy

14 Nov, 2023, 04:00 ET

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Astronergy, a pioneer in n-type TOPCon PV modules, announced that the company's ASTRO N7 TOPCon product series added new product lines for 66-rectangular cell products, and are ready to put into mass production, offering another great choice for customers to enjoy higher gains and lower solar systems' costs.

A poster showcases the ASTRO N7 66-cell product with rectangular silicon wafers.
As an extension of the company's ASTRO N7 series products, the 66-cell TOPCon products are still manufactured based on Astronergy's independently developed TOPCon 3.0 cell tech and advanced SMBB cell processing tech, which could enable the cells an average efficiency of over 25.7%.

One of the main differences that make the product unique is the 210mm n-type rectangular silicon wafers the products use. Compared to the mainstream M10 wafers on the market, the 182*210mm wafer's area increased by over 15.6%, so they can improve the cells' and modules' efficiency and reduce the cost per watt.

Under the standardized module size previously set by Astronergy and other leading PV industry players, 66 pieces of rectangular cells are expected to enable the ASTRO N7 66-cell product to a power of over 615W and a conversion efficiency of over 22.8%, which are both at the tip in the industry.

For utility-scale solar system customers, ASTRO N7 66-cell product has lower BOS costs compared to the 182mm square wafer modules, and the low voltage characteristics of the product could bring benefits to the solar system design.

Eyes on offering tip products for customers worldwide, the 66-cell products are also enabled with high-transmittance glass which all ASTRO N7 have and could enhance 0.3% transmittance rate, so to improve modules' efficiency; and effectively isolate water vapor and improve products' environmental durability.

Be enabled with features of light-redirecting films, temperature coefficient of -0.29%/℃, leading LID&LETID performances, low irradiation performance and great mechanical performance, the 66-cell products could ensure at least 30 years of steady output with only 0.4% degradation for each year (the 2nd to the 30th year).

As a top 6 PV module supplier worldwide at global shipment, Astronergy is acting as a tech promoter and market insighter who dives and develops better and adaptable products for customers.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2273444/A_poster_ASTRO_N7_66_cell_product.jpg

