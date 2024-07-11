With more than $1bn in annual sales, Alta Equipment Group joins Cyngn's Dealer Network

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyngn Inc. (Nasdaq: CYN) today announced the expansion of its dealer network to include Alta Equipment Group. The purveyor of both construction and material handling equipment will begin selling Cyngn's autonomous DriveMod Tugger. The DriveMod Tugger bundles Cyngn's autonomous vehicle technology with Motrec's MT-160.

Alta Equipment Group joins Cyngn's Dealer Network

"Alta has an impressive record of sales, and we are thrilled to have Cyngn's autonomous vehicles included in their catalog," said Lior Tal, CEO of Cyngn. "Motrec's industrial vehicles are renowned for their high towing capacity and reliability. With their extensive dealer coverage across North America, we are excited to equip Alta with the tools and training needed to offer our self-driving industrial vehicles to their customers. Their success is integral to our success."

This announcement follows two significant milestones for Cyngn: the launch of the DriveMod Tugger and the Cyngn Dealer Network in the fall of 2023. Cyngn has continued to grow its Dealer Network, including the recent addition of RobotLab , a robotics company with over 10,000 robots deployed.

Alta's decision to join Cyngn's Dealer Network came after a successful summit at Cyngn's Menlo Park headquarters, where key decision-makers experienced the company's autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) firsthand.

"We know of several customers who would greatly benefit from the DriveMod Tugger," said Marc Breton, Motrec's Vice President of Sales. "Autonomous industrial vehicle technology is already making a significant impact at manufacturing and logistics facilities, and we've gotten a great response from our sales channels to introducing an automated version of a tried and true high-tow capacity vehicle like the MT-160 that is known for its quality."

Cyngn plans to continue expanding its Dealer Network by adding more distribution and integration partners in the future.

About Alta Equipment Group Inc. Alta owns and operates one of the largest integrated equipment dealership platforms in North America. Through our branch network, the Company sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for several categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, other construction equipment and allied products. Alta has operated as an equipment dealership for 40 years and has developed a branch network that includes over 85 total locations across Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Maine, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Vermont, Rhode Island, New York, Virginia, Nevada and Florida and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. Alta offers its customers a one-stop-shop for their equipment needs through its broad, industry-leading product portfolio. For more information, visit the website .

About Cyngn. Cyngn develops and deploys scalable, differentiated autonomous vehicle technology for industrial organizations. Cyngn's self-driving solutions allow existing workforces to increase productivity and efficiency. The Company addresses significant challenges facing industrial organizations today, such as labor shortages, costly safety incidents, and increased consumer demand for eCommerce.

Cyngn's DriveMod Kit can be installed on new industrial vehicles at end of line or via retrofit, empowering customers to seamlessly adopt self-driving technology into their operations without high upfront costs or the need to completely replace existing vehicle investments.

Cyngn's flagship product, its Enterprise Autonomy Suite, includes DriveMod (autonomous vehicle system), Cyngn Insight (customer-facing suite of AV fleet management, teleoperation, and analytics tools), and Cyngn Evolve (internal toolkit that enables Cyngn to leverage data from the field for artificial intelligence, simulation, and modeling).

