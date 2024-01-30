With New Strategic Partnership, SOCi, Smarsh Aim to Streamline Social Management, Archiving for Regulated Industries

Through the integration, SOCi will empower regulated, multi-location enterprises with a comprehensive social solution

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SOCi Inc. , the leading CoMarketing Cloud Platform for multi-location enterprises, today announced a strategic partnership with Smarsh , a global leader in digital communications compliance and intelligence, which will provide multi-location enterprises with a streamlined end-to-end workflow for social media management. SOCi will integrate with Smarsh to provide a comprehensive social media publishing, compliance, and archiving solution for brands in regulated industries.

The partnership will enable organizations using Smarsh for communications archiving and supervision to add SOCi's social media moderation and review capabilities. Organizations can seamlessly review and publish content to their social media channels while meeting regulatory recordkeeping requirements for the capture and retention of social media communications.

"SOCi's social compliance solutions, now bolstered by the Smarsh archiving integration, offer corporate marketers and compliance teams a centralized place to increase local brand visibility, engagements, and customer traffic all while adhering to the regulatory and compliance needs within the industry," said Richard Lumsden, SVP of Business Development at SOCi. "This partnership provides our customers enhanced archiving and compliance abilities built to scale without compromise as their data volume increases."

This integration will provide expanded capabilities to current SOCi customers, especially those in regulated industries, that already leverage the digital marketing platform to maintain positive reputations in their banking, insurance, and other finance and investment businesses, manage crisis situations, and build trust amongst its agents and clients.

"SOCi has helped us streamline our marketing efforts and removed the need for multiple point solutions when it comes to our localized marketing strategy," said Christian Montiel, director of business development, Estrella Insurance. "The platform provides insightful analytics that help us understand how our programs are performing so we can make data-driven decisions on how to improve our strategy. The additional integration with Smarsh and its archiving capabilities can help those in our industry to reduce costs and increase productivity at scale."

Smarsh offers communications oversight and retention solutions for regulated organizations of all sizes. The SOCi integration benefits both customers of the Smarsh Enterprise Platform (large, global firms) and the Smarsh Professional Archive (wealth and asset management firms and government agencies), providing more accessible, streamlined, and automated end-to-end support for social media.

"It's imperative that financial institutions monitor their social content for compliance. For a multi-location enterprise, having to manage hundreds or thousands of local pages becomes extremely time consuming and creates room for error," said Tom Padgett, General Manager of the Smarsh Enterprise business. "With SOCi as a preferred vendor for social media, our customers can simplify the social media workstream from start to finish and have confidence in their abilities to strengthen social media oversight, mitigate compliance risks, and maintain a complete record of social media content at scale."

In addition to bolstering its partnerships and integrations in 2023, SOCi has also expanded its product line with the launch of Genius Reviews . With additional products planned for the line, SOCi Genius leverages advanced data science, best-in-class generative AI, "on-brand" training models, and leading localization and automation tools to make data-driven decisions that fuel smarter marketing strategies and increase ROI.

To learn more about SOCi's social compliance solutions and how the CoMarketing Cloud platform supports regulatory industries, visit www.meetsoci.com/who-needs-soci/regulated-industries .

About SOCi

SOCi is the leading CoMarketing Cloud Platform for multi-location enterprises. We empower businesses like Ace Hardware, Jersey Mike's, Kumon, and Ford to automate and scale their marketing efforts across all locations and digital channels in a way that is brand directed, locally perfected, and data connected. Through the use of best-in-class generative AI and machine learning, the SOCi Genius platform provides multi-location enterprises actionable insights and recommendations while automating their most important workflows at scale. With SOCi, businesses can strengthen their digital presence across local search and social pages while protecting their online reputation, driving improved customer engagement and market leading results. To learn more about how SOCi can help fuel your localized marketing success, please visit us at www.meetsoci.com or message us at [email protected] .

About Smarsh

Smarsh enables companies to transform oversight into foresight by surfacing business-critical signals in all their communications channels. Regulated organizations of all sizes rely upon the Smarsh portfolio of cloud-native digital communications capture, retention, and oversight solutions to help them identify regulatory and reputational risks within their communications data before those risks become fines or headlines.

Smarsh serves a global client base spanning the top banks in North America, Europe, and Asia, along with leading brokerage firms, insurers, and registered investment advisors and U.S. state and local government agencies. To discover more about the future of communications capture, archiving and oversight, visit www.smarsh.com .

