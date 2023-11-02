With Powerful New Features, Oro, Inc., Brings B2B eCommerce Into the AI Era

Digital commerce leader announces landmark AI-enabled product discovery and information capabilities

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital commerce pioneer Oro, Inc., today announced the launch of two breakthrough AI capabilities for its flagship OroCommerce platform. Designed to elevate B2B eCommerce for both sellers and buyers, the new features deliver powerful new product discovery and product information capabilities while still leaving B2B merchants firmly in control of the buyer experience and of all relevant customer data.

"With these new features, we're showing that AI innovation isn't just for consumer-grade eCommerce," said Yoav Kutner, CEO of Oro, Inc. "Drawing on our deep understanding of the unique priorities and workflows of B2B merchants, we're unlocking breakthrough efficiencies to streamline the commerce experience and drive value for buyers and sellers alike."

Oro's new features include:

  • Next-gen product recommendations, with powerful rules-based automation and intelligent real-time customer segmentation to surface the products that customers are seeking more quickly and efficiently than ever before.
  • A new product information engine, integrating GenAI capabilities with existing PIM assets and other product information, to create and reliably deliver original high-value product content on an as-needed basis.

Together, these game-changing capabilities significantly elevate the customer journey, enabling them to more quickly find the products and information they need. Instead of being presented with common product lists, buyers get a truly personalized experience, with customized recommendations and product descriptions. By finding and exploring products through intuitive new methods, buyers benefit from an even more seamless experience, driving increased purchase value and enduring brand loyalty. Merchants can also now harness AI to more swiftly leverage OroCommerce's native custom catalog capabilities to deliver a truly personalized experience.

Behind the scenes, merchants get a streamlined back-end system that trades complex manual processes for low-touch, zero-code automation. Instead of determining how products are highlighted and showcased on a case-by-case basis, sellers can operate strategically by setting priorities and goals, then let Oro's powerful AI integrations seamlessly operationalize those decisions across all their storefronts and customer touchpoints.

An electrical distributor, for instance, might use OroCommerce's AI integrations to steer a residential electrician toward one set of products, or an industrial operator toward another—each receiving customized recommendations that are further refined in real-time based on their searches, information requests, and purchases. Customization can also occur at the individual level, with product information, features, descriptions, and other assets generated in  real time to match buyers' specific profiles and priorities.

"For B2B merchants, just like everyone else, AI is a big deal. But using new technologies to drive competitive advantage can be tough—especially since many AI tools weren't developed with B2B buyers and sellers in mind," said Yoav Kutner, CEO of Oro, Inc. "We built OroCommerce from the ground up to serve B2B merchants. With these new AI features, we're continuing our commitment to using cutting-edge technology to drive results for today's B2B sellers."

About Oro
Oro Inc. fuels digital transformation for manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers with OroCommerce, the leading cloud-based B2B digital commerce solution. We enable B2B companies to increase sales while reducing costs. Our solution facilitates launching multiple websites and portals for different brands, business models, territories, and core models.

OroCommerce has unique capabilities including OroCRM, the industry's most flexible multi-channel CRM module, and OroMarketplace, the analyst-recognized marketplace management module for all business use cases. Oro's founders are e-Commerce industry veterans Yoav Kutner, CEO; Dima Soroka, CTO; and Roy Rubin, Director of Oro's Advisory Board. For more information, please visit: www.oroinc.com

