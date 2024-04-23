With Summertime Parties on the Horizon, the Makers of the HORMEL GATHERINGS® Brand Introduce Summer-Themed Hard Salami & Pepperoni Tray

Summer is nearly here, and the makers of the HORMEL GATHERINGS® brand are welcoming the season with another time-saving option for party-planning consumers

AUSTIN, Minn., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With summer months right around the corner, the makers of the HORMEL GATHERINGS® brand are welcoming the season with the all-new, summer-themed Hard Salami & Pepperoni Tray, a perfect snacking solution for any summer shindig. Whether it's Fourth of July celebrations, or simply enjoying the company of family and friends on a pleasant summer evening, the Hard Salami & Pepperoni Tray is a convenient and delicious option to keep summertime snack cravings satisfied.

"Summer is the perfect time of year for people to get outside and get together," said Kat Osborne, associate brand manager of the HORMEL GATHERINGS® brand, "and what great get-together is complete without something to snack on? Our HORMEL GATHERINGS® brand team is dedicated to providing quick-and-convenient snacking options that accommodate any party occasion, and with our new Hard Salami & Pepperoni Tray, consumers can bring the fun to their next summertime soiree."

Starting in May, the HORMEL GATHERINGS® summer-themed Hard Salami & Pepperoni Tray will be available at select retailers nationwide while supplies last.

For more information about the HORMEL GATHERINGS® brand, including product information and where to buy, visit hormel.com/brands/hormel-gatherings-party-trays.

