With Technology at the Forefront of Successful Patient Care, Armor Health Introduces its Chief Data Officer

Dion will leverage Armor's proprietary INSIGHTS ANALYTICS technology to continue to deliver on Armor's mission to provide the type of patient care expected outside the walls of a correctional facility to the underserved in the jails and prisons we serve.

Dion comes to Armor as a seasoned technology executive (CIO, CTO, COO) with over 30 years of successful achievements in healthcare, biotechnology, insurance, retail, and financial services organizations.

Dion says, "It is a thrill to join a world-class team of clinicians, engineers and technologists who are dedicated to solving today's healthcare challenges by enabling a more efficient, informed and trusted experience for all of our patients."

Most recently, Tim was the Senior Product and Strategy Owner at Ultimate Software, a multinational technology company that developed a cloud-based human capital management software system for businesses.

Dion was also the Chief Technology Officer and Managing Director at Phase One, a professional services firm focused on supporting the federal government with enterprise architecture and implementation services. Dion served as the strategic technical advisor to 22 Federal agency CIO's and IT executives, and as Managing Director for the company's healthcare division.

"Working at Armor is an incredible opportunity and as we look to continue to leverage our data and our knowledge to introduce new and innovative technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning, we will be able to further improve patient care," says Dion.

Campo adds, "We look forward to Tim spearheading the use of leading practices and continuous improvement methodologies that will provide strategic vision and leadership for the design, architecture, and implementation of Armor Health's data platform."

About Armor Health

Armor Health is a leading provider of correctional healthcare services providing quality care to state and local correctional facilities across the country for more than 17 years. Every day, Armor provides evidenced based medical and behavioral health services utilizing our proprietary insights analytics, our expert clinicians and professionals and a laser focus on best-in-class interventions to deliver the right care, at the right time, in the right place to every patient we serve. For more information, please visit www.armorhealthcare.com.

