With Two Shopping Weeks To Go Neiman Marcus Takes The Stress Out Of Holiday Gifting

DALLAS, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Neiman Marcus is bringing holiday cheer to customers this season with a sleigh-full of in store festivities and gifts for everyone on your list. From Holiday Gift Lounges, Moët vending machines or a Breakfast with Santa, there is something perfect for everyone on your list at Neiman Marcus this holiday season.

"We are committed to making the holidays as fun, stress-free and magical as possible for our customers," said Lana Todorovich, President and Chief Merchandising Officer, Neiman Marcus. "We're thrilled to not only offer gifts at all price points but fantastic last-minute gifting options to ensure that all shoppers can check off everyone on their list."

HOLIDAY GIFT LOUNGES

Neiman Marcus has curated special Holiday Gifting Lounges to make the shopping experience seamless. These holiday shops curate must-have, luxurious gifts for everyone on your list. This one stop shop can get all your holiday needs taken care of from choosing the gift, personalizing it, gift wrapping and organizing so you are in and out and still have time to do some shopping for yourself.

PERFECT LAST-MINUTE GIFTS

Forget to buy a family member a gift? Neiman Marcus has you covered. Customers will be able to receive last-minute gifts by Christmas morning if ordered with overnight shipping by 12 p.m. CST on Monday, Dec. 23.

Whether you have a last-minute holiday party or struggling on what to get that one person on your list who has it all, choose GiftNow on neimanmarcus.com. The gift is immediately delivered to the recipient's inbox and they can choose to accept or exchange the gift before it ships. Skip the gift receipt and give them a gift you know they'll love.

Neiman Marcus is the place to shop for everything at the top of their list, including handbags, jewelry, beauty sets, accessories, tech gadgets, barware, home, kids and more:

These gifts and so many more are available on www.neimanmarcus.com, in our online holiday gift guide, and in store.

ANOTHER FANTASTIC YEAR OF FANTASY GIFTS

This year, Neiman Marcus is celebrating the 60th anniversary of Fantasy Gifts with an incredible selection of luxurious, once-in-a-lifetime experiences. A few of the 2019 Fantasy Gifts include:

For more information on the gifts and purchasing options, visit www.neimanmarcus.com/fantasygifts.

GIFTS THAT GIVE BACK

Neiman Marcus has a history of giving back and community outreach has always been an integral part of the company's core values. This year Neiman Marcus continues its three year partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, an organization committed to offering resources to help benefit 4.3 million kids and teens nationwide to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens. Neiman Marcus has also given shoppers the opportunity to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of America by donating during a transaction in store and online.

EAT, DRINK AND BE MERRY

Neiman Marcus stores aren't just for shopping. Each of Neiman Marcus' 43 stores have a magical slate of holiday-themed moments planned for kids and partners alike. From kids enjoying "Breakfast with Santa" where they can give their final Christmas wish to Santa Claus himself to customers taking a shopping break and enjoying one of Neiman Marcus' signature holiday cocktails, such as the Rudolph Red Nose, in one of Neiman Marcus' restaurants or bars, there's something for everyone this season.

And to help take the edge off of holiday shopping this season, for shoppers who are 21 years and older, Neiman Marcus now offers in its NorthPark, Houston and San Antonio stores the delight of purchasing their own personal mini bottle of champagne from one of our in-store Möet & Chandon Vending Machines.

You can find out all of the festive events happening at your nearest Neiman Marcus store here: www.neimanmarcus.com/stores.

ABOUT NEIMAN MARCUS

Neiman Marcus is a Dallas-based luxury retailer, providing luxury customers access to exclusive and emerging brands, anticipatory service, and unique experiences since 1907. Each day, Neiman Marcus digitally connects with customers around the world while delighting them with interesting, interactive, and immersive experiences across a physical 43-store presence in the U.S. From delectable dining and indulgent beauty services to bespoke experiences and exclusive products, there's something for everyone. Neiman Marcus is part of the Neiman Marcus Group, which is comprised of a multi-branded, luxury shopping experience under the Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus Last Call, and Horchow brand names. To keep up with the latest news and events happening at Neiman Marcus, visit www.neimanmarcus.com or follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and WeChat.

