Witherite Law Group/1-800-TruckWreck Expands Service in Georgia to Columbus and Macon

ATLANTA, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After years of successfully representing truck and car wreck clients in Atlanta, Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck will begin serving clients in Columbus and Macon, GA, effective March 15. The expansion builds on Witherite Law Group's 20 years of experience and expertise fighting for the rights of people who have been injured in car and truck wrecks.

"When you're in a wreck, expertise matters and you matter. You need a law firm that will get you the medical care you need and stand up to the insurance and trucking companies to deliver the results you deserve," said founding partner and truck wreck attorney, Amy Witherite.

"We've been putting our clients and their needs first for two decades. We're excited to now bring that same level of service and expertise to the people of Columbus and Macon."

Known for its detailed investigation of accidents and in-depth knowledge of truck driving regulations, Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck have delivered settlements to thousands of clients, including several truck drivers.

Tim Mosley, a truck driver for 35 years, called Witherite Law Group when an 18-wheeler crashed into him. "The expertise of Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck made all the difference. They know the DOT laws and regulations. That's why everything in my case went so smoothly."

Witherite Law Group/1-800-TruckWreck is looking forward to providing expertise, care and service to the people of Columbus and Macon. The firm is partnering with local radio stations WBFA in Columbus, and WIIB and WRWR in Macon as part of the expansion.

ABOUT WITHERITE LAW GROUP

Witherite Law Group is a Dallas-based personal injury law firm founded in 2001 with offices in Dallas, Fort Worth and Atlanta, GA. The firm's attorneys specialize in helping those injured in a car or truck accident and can be reached by calling 1-800-TruckWreck or 1-800-CarWreck, 24 hours a day.

SOURCE Witherite Law Group