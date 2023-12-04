Within 72 Hours, 10,000 Pledge to Become Conscious Travelers

NEW YORK and LONDON and TOKYO, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), a global Internet media company, today announced that during the first 72 hours more than 10,000 people have publicly pledged to become conscious travelers, using the hashtag #TravelforTomorrow.

Christina Sindoni Ciocca, Chair of Travelzoo, said: "10,000 pledges is a good start. Making a pledge only takes a minute. We continue to call on travel enthusiasts across the world to pledge."

Travelzoo employees are raising the target to 50,000 pledges.

Learn how to make a personal pledge: http://www.travelfortomorrow.com.

About #TravelforTomorrow

#TravelforTomorrow calls travelers worldwide to make a personal pledge for conscious travel. It could be even a small pledge, such as supporting local businesses, forgoing single-use plastic, choosing public transportation when possible, choosing off-the-beating path destinations, or respecting the local culture. #TravelforTomorrow is a non-profit initiative from Travelzoo.

Media contacts:

Paige Cram – Los Angeles

+1 609 668 0645

[email protected]

Cat Jordan – London

+44 77 7678 1525

[email protected]

Hajime Suzuki – Tokyo

+81 3 6380 6741

[email protected]

SOURCE Travelzoo