Within 72 Hours, 10,000 Pledge to Become Conscious Travelers
04 Dec, 2023, 08:26 ET
NEW YORK and LONDON and TOKYO, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), a global Internet media company, today announced that during the first 72 hours more than 10,000 people have publicly pledged to become conscious travelers, using the hashtag #TravelforTomorrow.
Christina Sindoni Ciocca, Chair of Travelzoo, said: "10,000 pledges is a good start. Making a pledge only takes a minute. We continue to call on travel enthusiasts across the world to pledge."
Travelzoo employees are raising the target to 50,000 pledges.
Learn how to make a personal pledge: http://www.travelfortomorrow.com.
About #TravelforTomorrow
#TravelforTomorrow calls travelers worldwide to make a personal pledge for conscious travel. It could be even a small pledge, such as supporting local businesses, forgoing single-use plastic, choosing public transportation when possible, choosing off-the-beating path destinations, or respecting the local culture. #TravelforTomorrow is a non-profit initiative from Travelzoo.
Media contacts:
Paige Cram – Los Angeles
+1 609 668 0645
[email protected]
Cat Jordan – London
+44 77 7678 1525
[email protected]
Hajime Suzuki – Tokyo
+81 3 6380 6741
[email protected]
SOURCE Travelzoo
