Withings Redefines Preventive Health with Body Scan 2, the World's First Science-Backed Longevity Station

ISSY-LES-MOULINEAUX, France, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After inventing the world's first connected scale in 2009, Withings is redefining preventive health once again with Body Scan 2, the most advanced home longevity station ever built. A CES Innovation Award Honoree, and developed in collaboration with leading cardiometabolic research centers, Body Scan 2 introduces over 60 biomarkers, including, for the first time on a home scale:

a hypertension risk notification

a full assessment of cardiac pumping efficiency via Impedance Cardiography (ICG)

an in-depth evaluation of cellular health, metabolic efficiency, and glycemic regulation enabled by ultra-high-frequency bioimpedance spectroscopy (BIS).

As chronic illness continues to rise across the world, Body Scan 2 establishes a new paradigm: deep, personalized, AI-driven, continuous preventive health at home — giving users the ability to detect and reverse physiological imbalances at a reversible stage, years before symptoms appear.

"The most powerful place to reinvent preventive health is the connected scale," said Eric Carreel, Founder & President of Withings. "It's the only moment where we naturally engage our whole body — hands, feet, posture — allowing us to capture more biomarkers in 90 seconds than any wearable can collect in weeks. Body Scan 2 turns this everyday gesture into a deep health assessment."

A New Standard in At-Home Prevention

Body Scan 2 is designed to address the main obstacle to longevity: the silent physiological impact of our modern lifestyle. Sedentary habits, chronic stress, sleep disorders, and an unbalanced diet gradually throw our bodies out of balance, without us noticing any visible signs. If left undetected, these imbalances will silently lead to chronic conditions like Diabetes, Hypertension, Atrial Fibrillation, and Heart Failure.

"The strongest predictors of long-term health decline appear years before symptoms," said Dr. Thomas Platzer, General Practitioner and Nutritionist, Member of the Scientific Advisory Board of the German Society of Anti-Aging Medicine (GSAAM e.V.). "Measuring cardiac function, arterial stiffness, cellular vitality, and metabolic activity in a longitudinal and integrated way gives us a level of early detection that was previously impossible outside clinical research. It has the potential to change prevention for millions of people."

What Body Scan 2 Measures

Body Scan 2's 60 biomarkers were selected for their predictive value on long-term health.

Body Scan 2 delivers a 90-second multimodal longevity assessment analyzing the core physiological systems that drive long-term health:

Heart Pumping Performance & Heart Electrical Activity Embedded Technology: For the first time on a scale, Impedance Cardiography (ICG), combined with a 6-lead ECG, measures the heart's capacity to powerfully pump blood to the organs. Biomarkers: cardiac efficiency, cardiac reactivity, heart age (ICG), cardiac rhythm & electrical activity (ECG). Health impact: under-performance in heart-pumping function can cause fatigue, impaired stress resilience, and low endurance. Detecting it early allows for lifestyle adjustments (e.g., addressing a sedentary lifestyle or chronic stress) to maintain daily energy, preserve long-term heart health, and ensure overall longevity.





Hypertension Risk Notification Embedded Technology: clinically validated, exclusive AI model (first time on a scale) Biomarker: arterial hypertension risk Health impact: provides an at-home risk indication, without a cuff, simply by stepping on a scale, to address the leading risk factor for stroke, affecting nearly half of American adults and often underdiagnosed 2





Artery Health — arterial elasticity & vascular age Embedded Technology: Pulse Wave Velocity (PWV) that measures the stiffness of arteries in the arms and legs. Biomarkers: arterial elasticity, vascular age, early arterial stiffness detection Health impact: quantifies and maps vascular aging in different body zones, a key early predictor of future cardiovascular health that remains highly actionable.





Cellular Health & Metabolic Efficiency Embedded Technology: Ultra-high-frequency Bioimpedance Spectroscopy (BIS) Biomarkers: cellular age, active cell mass (ACM), metabolic efficiency Health impact: provides an in-depth assessment of metabolism efficiency at the cellular level, allowing for early detection of metabolic slowdown or inflammation.





Glycemic Regulation Embedded Technology: clinically validated, exclusive AI model (first time on a scale) Biomarker: early signs of potential glycemic dysregulation Health Impact: Glycemic regulation is one of the first things to shift silently due to poor lifestyle habits; detecting it early may help prevent abdominal fat gain, chronic fatigue, and the progression toward prediabetes, causing premature aging of the body.



This in-depth body scan, extending down to the cellular level, is powered by the breakthrough integration of five medical-grade technologies previously exclusive to clinical settings.

Personalized, Continuous, Actionable Guidance

Using billions of real-world measurements from the Withings ecosystem, Body Scan 2 establishes each user's individual physiological baselines, detects early deviations while they are still reversible, and delivers personalized recommendations that strengthen metabolic, cardiovascular, and cellular resilience.

Body Scan 2 provides a Health Trajectory score, which offers a clear view of long-term health, motivating users by showing how lifestyle changes could extend their healthspan.

Body Scan 2 guidance is especially valuable during periods that challenge cardiometabolic balance: chronic stress, sedentary routines, midlife visceral and abdominal fat gain, perimenopause and menopause, athletic training, or GLP-1 weight-loss treatments where muscle preservation is essential.

Premium Design, Built for Everyday Use

Body Scan 2 combines a sleek, user-friendly design with advanced technologies to maximize usage. Its single tempered-glass surface houses 8 ITO-embedded electrodes, combined with 4 stainless steel electrodes in the handle, to measure over 60 biomarkers.

A retractable handle features a bright, high-resolution LCD color screen for viewing results during weigh-ins, and two buttons let users answer personalized lifestyle questions and receive longevity coaching prompts.

For long-term convenience, Body Scan 2 includes a rechargeable battery lasting up to 15 months, and all health data syncs automatically to the Withings app via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth.

With GDPR and HIPAA compliance, plus ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 certifications, Withings sets a new global standard for health data protection, combining security and privacy in a way rarely seen in the industry.

Availability

Pending FDA clearance for select metrics, Body Scan 2 will be released in Q2 2026, priced at $599.95 in the US, 499.95€ in Europe, £449.95 in the UK, $899 AU, available on withings.com , Amazon, and at select retailers.

For more information, visit www.withings.com/landing/body-scan-2 or join the team at CES 2026 to experience the future of health firsthand at the Withings Booth [Venetian Expo, Level 2, Hall C, Booth 53818].

About Withings

A pioneer in real-life health monitoring, Withings created the first connected scale in 2009 and has continually innovated since then to offer an ecosystem of clinically validated connected objects, used by 12 million people worldwide, as well as by numerous renowned healthcare centers and research institutes. The Withings ecosystem measures over 90 biomarkers. It includes a sleep analyzer that detects sleep cycles, wake phases, and sleep apnea. It also features hybrid connected watches that notably track heart rate and its variations day and night, perform a medical-grade electrocardiogram to detect pathologies like atrial fibrillation, or monitor blood oxygenation. Its connected blood pressure monitors allow for home monitoring of blood pressure evolution, thanks to sharing reliable and exhaustive measurement reports with a doctor, and can integrate a stethoscope to detect at-home valvular heart disease, which is more frequent in cases of arterial hypertension.

