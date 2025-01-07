Withings Unveils a Bold Vision for the Future of Digital Health with OMNIA, BPM Vision, and Cardio Check-Up

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Withings , a global leader in connected health, presents a bold vision of personal health at CES with OMNIA, a conceptual product designed to provide users with an interactive 360-degree view of their vital indicators and BPM Vision and Cardio Check-Up, two additions to its heart health portfolio.

OMNIA: The Future of Interconnected Health

OMNIA features a sleek mirrored interface with voice commands, a 3D body model, and a connected base packed with advanced sensors. It integrates data from Withings devices—like smartwatches, scales, and sleep trackers—and leverages AI to analyze and interpret the interconnected nature of various health biomarkers. It provides users with actionable insights on heart health, sleep, activity, and nutrition within an engaging and intuitive experience.

BPM Vision: Redefining Blood Pressure Monitoring

BPM Vision simplifies blood pressure management with clinical-grade accuracy and user-friendly features such as a high-resolution screen, educational tutorials, and motivational prompts. Interchangeable cuffs accommodate various arm sizes, and its Wi-Fi-enabled data syncing ensures seamless connectivity. Ideal for families, it supports up to eight users and integrates with the Withings app for sharing health reports.

Cardio Check-Up: Professional Heart Health Insights

As an enhancement to the Withings+ subscription service, Cardio Check-Up connects users with board-certified cardiologists who provide ECG reviews and detect conditions like AFib within 24 hours. Compatible with Withings devices featuring ECG capabilities, the service includes up to four quarterly check-ups per year with an annual subscription ($99.95/year).

Availability

OMNIA is currently in development, with select features debuting in the Withings app this year.

BPM Vision launches in the U.S. in April 2025 at $129.95 , following FDA clearance.

at , following FDA clearance. Cardio Check-Up is available starting January 7, 2025 , as part of Withings+ subscriptions from $9.95 /month or $99.95 /year.

For more information, visit www.withings.com

About Withings

Withings created the first smart scale in 2009 and has been the pioneer in connected health ever since. Its clinically validated and multi-award-winning range is used by millions worldwide and includes smart scales, hybrid watches, blood pressure monitors, sleep analyzers, and more. The team of engineers, data scientists, and healthcare professionals at Withings work alongside clinical experts to make it possible to take medical-grade measurements at home. Withings was the first to bring measurements for pulse wave velocity and electrodermal activity into the home – finding ever more precise ways to measure health.

