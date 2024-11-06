WITHit Launches New Smartwatch Bands and Commits to Sourcing from Leather Working Group Certified Tanneries

Sustainable Style Meets Functionality with Responsibly Sourced Leather Bands Useful for Any Smartwatch User to Utilize

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WITHit (www.withitgear.com), a pioneer in innovative wearable tech accessories, is thrilled to announce it's now a member of the Leather Working Group (LWG) (www.leatherworkinggroup.com) to support environmentally responsible leather manufacturing. This enables WITHit to continue to produce tech-forward designs, including its latest collection of leather smartwatch bands, using responsibly sourced leather aligned with LWG's mission to reduce environmental impact, enhance transparency, and strengthen governance in the leather industry.

The Micro-Suede Cut Edge in Blue The Traditional Leather Bombe in Testa di Moro

WITHit's LWG membership is part of their commitment to sourcing the materials for leather smartwatch bands from facilities audited to LWG's standards. LWG sets an audit standard against which leather manufacturers can be assessed and certified and drives change through a practice of continuous improvement.

Crafted with the modern consumer in mind, these new bands emphasize quality and reduce environmental impact, allowing users to express individuality while positively impacting society. The leather smartwatch bands are now available for purchase on withitgear.com.

"At WITHit, sustainability is integral to our design philosophy; it goes beyond being just a goal," said Matt Shell, head of design at WITHit. "We're committed to creating products that enhance our customers' lives while also being mindful of the environment. With our Leather Working Group membership, we can ensure that our materials are not only of the highest quality but also ethically sourced and responsibly crafted. We believe that making thoughtful decisions in the wearable tech space can lead to a more sustainable future for all."

Stitched Leather Keeperless Strap ($60): Refine your Apple Watch with genuine Italian leather from an LWG-certified tannery. With stylish stitched edges, distinct shape holes, and a quick-release pin, it offers elegance and customization. Compatible with most wrists and 42mm (Series 1-3) & 44/45/46/49mm (Ultra & Ultra 2) Apple Watches. Available in black and testa di moro.

Traditional Leather Bombe Edge Strap ($60): Experience timeless elegance with the Traditional Leather Bombe Edge Strap, made from genuine Italian leather from a LWG-certified tannery. The bombe edge design and unique shape holes add a classic look, while the quick-release pin adds convenience and customization. Fits most wrists and 42mm (Series 10) & 38/40/41mm Apple Watches. Available in camel and testa di moro.

Micro-Suede Cut Edge Band ($60): Upgrade your Apple Watch with the Micro-Suede Cut Edge Band, crafted from high-quality micro suede from a LWG-certified tannery. Featuring smooth cut edges and unique shape holes, this band combines style and function with a quick-release pin for easy adjustments. Fits most wrists and is compatible with 42mm (Series 1-3 only) & 44/45/46/49mm (Ultra & Ultra 2) Apple Watches. Available in blue and espresso.

Cut-Edge Oiled Leather Band ($60): Elevate your Apple Watch with the Cut-Edge Oiled Leather Band in cognac, made from genuine Italian leather from a LWG-certified tannery. Designed to develop a unique patina over time, this band combines smooth cut-edge construction and distinctive shape holes for a refined look, while the quick-release pin makes for effortless adjustments.

Smooth Leather Keeperless Turned Edge Band ($60): Enhance your Apple Watch with the Smooth Leather Keeperless Turned Edge Band, crafted from genuine Italian leather from a LWG-certified tannery. Offering a smooth texture and a keeperless design for a sleek look, the distinctive shape holes and the quick-release pin ensure easy adjustments and a secure fit.

WITHit's new collection merges style, functionality, and sustainability, alongside the newly launched Deca and Giga smartwatches this fall.

For more information about WITHit and Leather Working Group's partnership, please reach out to BPM-PR Firm at [email protected] or call 1.877.841.7244.

About WITHit

WITHit, founded in 2004, is a leading innovator in designing, manufacturing, distributing, and curating accessories that significantly enhance wearable tech and reading experiences. WITHit excels in the rapid development of creative designs, employing diverse techniques and materials. As America's #1 wearable tech accessory brand, WITHit accessories are sold in 9,000 retail stores throughout the U.S. The company takes pride in its robust technology portfolio, holding 36 patents and producing licensed products for renowned brands. Visit www.withitgear.com for more information.

About Leather Working Group

Leather Working Group (LWG) is a not-for-profit membership organization working to create meaningful change across the global leather supply chain. LWG's community includes actors from all parts of the leather supply chain, representing nearly all industries where leather is used. LWG's community works together in a pre-competitive way to make responsible leather production and sourcing a reality. Their organization has evolved to become the world's largest leather industry-specific stakeholder organization, representing over 2000 stakeholders in over 60 countries. Visit www.leatherworkinggroup.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Alexa Summerson

BPM-PR Firm

[email protected]

877.841.7244

SOURCE WITHit